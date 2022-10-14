Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2,744 Million by 2030, Globally, at 85% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising electric vehicles sale across the globe, Technological developments in the automobile industry, as well as innovations in the electronics and telecommunications industries, all contribute to the Wireless EV Charging Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wireless EV Charging Market" By Vehicle Type (Electric Commercial Vehicle, Electric Bike), By Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Wireless EV Charging Market size was valued at USD 8.95 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,744 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 85% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market Overview

Electric vehicles without cables Charging is a very efficient, practical, and simple technique for wirelessly recharging electric automobiles (EV). It consists of a transmission coil that generates a magnetic field and inducts energy into a nearby reception coil. A property of the distance between the two coils is the proportion of the magnetic field generated by the transmitter coil that reaches the receiving coil and helps with power transfer. Qualcomm has played a significant part in the development of practical wireless charging technology.

Wireless charging is the primary factor driving the market. Compared to conventional public charging stations, wireless EV charging technology is more efficient, versatile, and damage-resistant. Rarely does the user need to exit the EV to deal with difficult connectors, lengthy wires, or a difficult user interface. Overall, the EV charging procedure has been made simpler, which improves the user experience. The demand for wireless EV charging will rise as a result of reasons such as rising global electric vehicle sales and the desire of auto OEMs for autonomous driving technology. Wireless EV charging is a technique for charging electric vehicles at charging stations whether they are moving or idle. A power transmission coil must be mounted on the charging station and a power collecting coil must be fitted below the bodywork of the car in order to deliver electricity. The autos' batteries need to be charged. Electric vehicles integrate into a charging station to draw power from the grid.

Key Developments

In May 2022 , Continental announced the launch of new sensors that will protect the battery of EVs. They are actually designed for electric mobility to enhance road safety and electric technology.

, Continental announced the launch of new sensors that will protect the battery of EVs. They are actually designed for electric mobility to enhance road safety and electric technology. In May 2022 , Toshiba and Japan Semiconductor collaborated to develop an improved Analog platform having embedded non-volatile memory for various applications in the automotive industry.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, PowerbyProxi, WiTricity Corp, Toyota Motor Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Evatran Group, and Integrated Device Technology.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wireless EV Charging Market On the basis of Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, and Geography.

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type

Electric Commercial Vehicle



Electric bike



Passenger Car

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Propulsion Type

BEV



PHEV

Wireless EV Charging Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

