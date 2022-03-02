Wireless Fire Detection System Market to Record 5.55% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Integration of Smoke Detectors with IoT & Big Data to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Wireless fire detection system market - Scope

The wireless fire detection system market covers the following areas:

Wireless fire detection system market - Drivers & Challenges

The integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data is one of the key drivers supporting the wireless fire detection system market growth. The increase in concerns about fire safety has prompted the guidelines to be set by the US Fire Administration. Fire detectors must now be installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on each level of the home, including the basement, and one carbon monoxide detector on each level and in each sleeping area. Photoelectric detectors tend to be more commonly used in homes, as they are quick to detect smoke coming from burning fabrics and furnishings. Moreover, smart smoke detectors are programmable and can be easily connected to Wi-Fi networks in homes and commercial spaces. With the rapid development of fire detectors, IoT, and big data technologies, the concept of smart smoke detectors has come to force, leading to the adoption of smoke detectors.

However, the high installation and maintenance cost of wireless fire detection systems is one of the factors hindering the wireless fire detection system market growth. For instance, the labor charge for the installation of wireless fire detection systems is high. This is due to the complexity of networks and the need to develop sophisticated tools to counter a fire situation. Moreover, the vendors need to regularly upgrade their solutions and develop new technologies due to the requirements for more responsive, accurate, and sophisticated systems. They are spending a large amount of money developing these advanced technologies, which increases the cost of procurement for residential enterprises and government agencies. Thus, the high installation and maintenance cost of wireless fire detection systems is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Wireless fire detection system market - Segmentation Analysis

The wireless fire detection system market analysis segmentation by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the wireless fire detection system market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increased awareness toward using fire safety compliance across end-user industries will facilitate the wireless fire detection system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the wireless fire detection system market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increased awareness toward using fire safety compliance across end-user industries will facilitate the wireless fire detection system market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The wireless fire detection system market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation. The industrial sector primarily includes manufacturing facilities such as pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and others. The growth of these industries will directly impact the adoption of wireless fire detection systems across industrial facilities. The growing number of initiatives in capacity expansion and the increase in industrial manufacturing facilities in developing countries are positively impacting the demand for wireless fire detection systems in industrial settings

Wireless Fire Detection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 122.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BNB Security and Automation Solutions Pvt Ltd, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Detectomat GmbH, Electro Detectors Ltd, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, EuroFyre Ltd, Halma Plc, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, JSE Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Keystone Fire Protection Co., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Tyco International PLC, VRF Ltd., Zeta Alarms Ltd., and Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Electro Detectors Ltd

Exhibit 99: Electro Detectors Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 100: Electro Detectors Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Electro Detectors Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Exhibit 102: EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG - Segment focus

10.7 Halma Plc

Exhibit 106: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.8 HOCHIKI Corp.

Exhibit 110: HOCHIKI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: HOCHIKI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: HOCHIKI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: HOCHIKI Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 119: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 129: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

Fire detectors are increasingly being used with the increasing focus on safety across homes. Photoelectric and ionization smoke detectors are widely used in residential properties. In a residential setting, photoelectric alarms are more responsive to smoldering fires, whereas ionization detectors are better for flaming fires.

