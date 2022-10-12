Wireless Headphones Market Size to Grow by USD 26.96 Bn, Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key drivers of the wireless headphones market is the increasing penetration of smart devices. Developing countries are witnessing significant growth in the penetration of smart devices. China and India are the largest markets for smartphones in APAC and are growing rapidly. The demand for smart devices is increasing in urban and semi-urban areas. Hence, smartphone vendors are focusing on these areas to expand their market share. Thus, the rising sales of smart devices are expected to propel the demand for wireless headphones during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Headphones Market 2022-2026

The wireless headphones market size is expected to grow by USD 26.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Challenge

High-priced products are challenging the wireless headphones market growth. Wireless headphones are expensive, and their cost is expected to increase owing to integration with advanced technologies. In addition, the growing consumer demand for additional features is fueling the prices of wireless headphones. This can discourage consumers in developing countries from adopting such products. Thus, the rise in costs associated with wireless headphones is expected to impact market growth negatively.

Vendor Landscape

The wireless headphones market is fragmented, with the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launch of technologically advanced products and M&A. International players consistently increasing their footprint in the market. However, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete on factors such as pricing, quality, market reach, and financial resources. International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players. Vendors are competing to gain top positions in the market. Many new players are also entering the market. Competition among companies has intensified, which is leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced products. The growth of players in the market also depends on market conditions and industry developments. Therefore, vendors must expand geographically and revive domestic demand to achieve sustained growth over time.

Major Wireless Headphones Companies

AIAIAI Audio

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG

Bose Corp.

Creative Technology Ltd.

FKA Distributing Co. LLC

GN Audio AS

GN Store Nord AS

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Logitech International SA

Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp

Philips International BV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Shure Inc.

Skullcandy Inc.

Sony Group Corp

Xiaomi Inc

Wireless Headphones Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

In-ear wireless headphones - size and forecast 2021-2026

On-ear wireless headphones - size and forecast 2021-2026

Over-ear wireless headphones - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wireless Headphones Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Music Synthesizers Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wireless headphones market size is projected to grow by USD 26.96 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Music Production Equipment Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The music production equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Wireless Headphones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AIAIAI Audio, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, Bose Corp., Creative Technology Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, GN Audio AS, GN Store Nord AS, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Logitech International SA, Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Philips International BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp, and Xiaomi Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 In-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on In-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on In-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on In-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on In-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Over-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Over-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Over-ear wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Over-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Over-ear wireless headphones - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 98: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 103: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Bose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Bose Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 107: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 112: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 115: Logitech International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Logitech International SA - Segment focus

10.8 Panasonic Corp

Exhibit 117: Panasonic Corp - Overview



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp - Key news



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Panasonic Corp - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 127: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.11 Skullcandy Inc.

Exhibit 132: Skullcandy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Skullcandy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Skullcandy Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sony Group Corp

Exhibit 135: Sony Group Corp - Overview



Exhibit 136: Sony Group Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Sony Group Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Sony Group Corp - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio