Wireless Healthcare Market in APAC to grow by USD 41.13 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by Increasing adoption of wearables- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "wireless healthcare market in APAC by component (hardware, software, and services) and Application (healthcare amenities, home care, pharmaceuticals, and others)- Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to the Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the wireless healthcare market in APAC from 2022 to 2027 is USD 41.13 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wireless Healthcare Market in APAC 2023-2027

The increasing adoption of wearables is the key factor driving the market growth. The development of medical devices with better characteristics has been due to advances in technology. Biosensors, Smartwatches, ECGG sensors, Handsfree wristbands, wearable activity trackers, glucose monitors, smart diaper suits, Bionic implantable devices, digital tattoos, and pedometers are some of the advanced healthcare products available today that can be used in wireless medical applications. This demand for such wearables is expected to be boosted by the increasing number of people in the region who are health-conscious.

Market Challenge

Data privacy and security issues are significant challenges restricting market growth. Privacy and data protection issues have become a major challenge for the healthcare sector's players, which include hospitals, health centers, and insurance companies, with an increase in cyber security risks. Moreover, the end consumers, including healthcare providers and patients, have concerns regarding their privacy and security despite legislative frameworks for protecting them, since telecom network operators can easily access information generated by wireless healthcare solutions as well as insurance companies.

The wireless healthcare market in APAC has been segmented by components (hardware, software, and services) and applications (healthcare amenities, home care, pharmaceuticals, and others).

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities need to be efficient in the management, storage, and handling of patient data and business information if they are to improve their working procedures. Hospitals and physicians have invested in servers to ensure safe storage of hospital information relating to patients, as well as the deployment of EHR/electronic medical record (EMR) systems and Storage and Backup Equipment. With the trend of remote healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health gaining popularity, healthcare services and providers are expected to increase their spending on network infrastructure and communication equipment.

Key Companies in the Wireless Healthcare Market in APAC:

Agfa Gevaert NV, Baxter International Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

