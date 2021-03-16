Wireless Hotspots Reign Supreme for Remote Workers, Offering Double the Advertised Speeds

FORT MILL, S.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allconnect.com, a leading broadband marketplace, announced the results of a new study on more accessible internet connection options in the U.S. using Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and proprietary data.

Using a combination of internal and FCC data, the team determined which internet connection type would be the most reliable and fastest, regardless of a user's location. They evaluated the difference between advertised and actual speeds Americans were getting over the last six months.

"Our team evaluated internet speed data and by reviewing download speeds for more remote-friendly internet choices, we were able to determine the capability of these different internet types to handle remote work, as well as whether these speeds match what is being advertised by providers offering these services," said Robin Layton, editor at Allconnect.com.

The report revealed these internet options offered customers faster speeds than were being advertised. Despite this, several of the options analyzed were too slow for most of the tasks a remote worker would need to accomplish during a workday.

Additional findings include:

Wireless hotspots offered the fastest actual speeds (72 Mbps), as well as the biggest increase in actual versus advertised (increasing speeds by 200%)

Satellite and public Wi-Fi offered customers decent speeds compared to advertised, but are much too slow for video calls or other tasks beyond browsing the internet

The number of public Wi-Fi spots has increased more than 25% over the last year and 62% over the last two years - meaning a lot more connection spots are available

"With millions of Americans having moved over the last year, many people are experiencing freedom from the office, so ensuring their internet connection can handle a remote office day is important. With so many options and differing information on the internet, it is important for people to have accurate information to make the right decision for their needs," Layton adds.

