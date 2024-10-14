Wireless Inductive EV Charging Gets a Boost

U.S. Largest EV-Maker Embraces Electric Mobility's Future

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InductEV, a global leader in high-power wireless charging solutions for commercial electric vehicles, today recognized the country's leading EV manufacturer for its decision to implement low-power inductive wireless charging in the Tesla Robotaxi. The news highlights the industry's growing acceptance that wireless charging is a key technology driving the future of electric mobility across all vehicle types.

Volvo's Wireless-Charging Taxi Fleet in Gothenburg, Sweden

While the Robotaxi isn't expected to be available until 2027, InductEV's unique high-power (up to 450kw) wireless charging solution has been up and running in the commercial transport sector in the U.S. and Europe since 2017.

"Tesla's entry into the wireless charging space is exciting and further validates the vision that InductEV has been pursuing since inception," said John F. Rizzo, InductEV CEO. "While our focus is on the efficient electrification and decarbonization of commercial fleets, municipal transit agencies, and port and freight terminals requiring high-power and high-duty cycle operation, we welcome the embrace of the technology by all in the transport sector, the leading source of GHG emissions."

InductEV's on-route wireless charging solution enables fleet operators to replace diesel-fueled vehicles one-for-one, which is difficult, if not impossible, to achieve with wired depot charging. Depending on the use case, it can also offer significant savings in total cost of ownership, typically 25% or greater, compared to depot-based wired chargers."

This year, InductEV was awarded three new U.S. patents for its wireless charging technology, bringing its worldwide total to 116 with 115 pending. Some current InductEV wireless charging deployments include:

A new agreement with Seattle's Sound Transit to deploy double-decker electric buses along its busiest routes. By the end of 2026, half of all battery electric buses in the state of Washington are projected to be charged by InductEV's on-route wireless chargers.





Sound Transit to deploy double-decker electric buses along its busiest routes. By the end of 2026, half of all battery electric buses in the state of are projected to be charged by InductEV's on-route wireless chargers. The first deployment of wireless charging electric port tractors at the AP Moeller Maersk Terminal in Port Elizabeth, NJ .





. Municipal transit buses in Indianapolis , Martha's Vineyard , Oregon , and elsewhere are operational.





, , , and elsewhere are operational. An OEM integration with Phoenix Motor Inc., a leading manufacturer of heavy- and medium-duty transit buses. This is in addition to vehicle makers MAFI, OrangeEV, BYD, Gillig, Volvo, and others, which provide integrated InductEV technology off the vehicle production line.





A partnership with Volvo for a wireless-charging taxi fleet of electric SUVs in the Swedish automaker's hometown of Gothenburg , plus additional installations in Oslo , operational for three years.

The announcement comes at a time when the wireless charging landscape in the United States is expanding rapidly. InductEV is the leading U.S.-based provider focused on high-power, scalable solutions for a wide range of vehicles, including trucks, buses, and commercial fleets.

InductEV's proven, patented technology uses on-route charging to ensure greater efficiency and reliability in real-world applications, enabling fleets to maximize operational use. The company not only offers a turn-key high-power wireless solution to meet the growing demand from commercial electric fleets, but also positions the company as a critical player in the decarbonization of transport and logistics.

As the world advances towards vehicle electrification, InductEV remains committed to driving innovation, expanding its reach, and providing inductive wireless charging solutions that support the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About InductEV

InductEV is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 116 patents worldwide and 115 pending, the King of Prussia, PA-based company is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and AI-software-powered energy management. The company recently opened one of the world's first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. (https://www.inductev.com/)

Contact:

Peter Himler

516-729-6461

[email protected]

SOURCE InductEV