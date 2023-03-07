Wireless Infrastructure Leader at PCI GlobalCom Receives "Outstanding Heights Award" at Mark of 10-Year Anniversary

Telecommunications Industry Recognizes President and CEO, Michael Graham, for His Leadership and Dedication to Wireless Communications Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCI GlobalCom's President and CEO, Michael Graham, has been awarded with the 2023 Outstanding Heights Award by NATE, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association. The award is one of the most prestigious honors in the industry and recognizes Graham's nearly 30 years of leadership and dedication to delivering innovative wireless infrastructure solutions.

Michael Graham

Graham's acceptance of the Outstanding Heights Award aligns with another accomplishment of PCI GlobalCom, as the company celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2023. As a former tower climber, Graham not only understands the technical side of the industry but also understands the human side of the industry. Graham's decade-long tenure as leader of PCI GlobalCom has been marked by a commitment to a family-oriented and human-centered approach to wireless communication solutions, which has fueled the company's growth in the industry.

"I founded PCI GlobalCom because I saw an opportunity for the telecommunications industry to go beyond communications technology and to really become an industry that takes care of and values its field members," said Graham. "I'm proud to say that in 10 years of business, we have successfully built a company that champions our people before all else."

With a human-centric focus, the PCI GlobalCom team recognizes its responsibility to ensure communities have the proper wireless communications technologies, especially in emergency scenarios. This led to PCI recently launching their own severe weather response program to help restore communication abilities in areas impacted by natural disasters. The company gives back by volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club of America and Habitat for Humanity. PCI also works closely with the Pope Francis Children's School & Health Center in Ghana.

With Graham's leadership, the company has become a trusted name in the wireless infrastructure industry over the last decade, delivering innovative and reliable solutions to civilian and military communities worldwide.

To schedule an interview or learn more about how PCI GlobalCom is committed to helping communities stay connected, please email [email protected] or call 844.394.7326.

Press Contact:

Joanne Sanders, Public Relations

[email protected]

4046442779

SOURCE PCI GlobalCom