Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Poised to Lead with a Robust CAGR of 8.8%, While Wireless Devices Test Equipment Maintains Steady Growth at 5.1%

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Wireless Test Equipment, valued at US$5.8 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach an estimated size of US$10.2 billion by 2030, driven by a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. The Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment segment is expected to lead this expansion with a projected CAGR of 8.8%.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Leads Growth: The Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment segment is projected to record a robust CAGR of 8.8%, reaching a market value of US$6.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for testing and optimizing wireless networks. Steady Growth in Wireless Devices Test Equipment: The Wireless Devices Test Equipment segment is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.1% over the next eight years, maintaining its position within the market. U.S. Market Valued at $1.6 Billion : The Wireless Test Equipment market in the United States is estimated at US$1.6 billion in 2022, highlighting the country's significant role in the industry. China's Rapid Growth: China , the world's second-largest economy, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, reaching a projected market size of US$2.2 billion by 2030, driven by the expansion of wireless infrastructure. Global Competitive Landscape: The report features 93 key competitors in the Wireless Test Equipment market, including industry leaders such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., EXFO, Inc., and Anritsu Corporation.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and inflation concerns, governments are working to stabilize their economies. The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewables, is expected to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Communications Industry & Implications for the Test Equipment Industry

Wireless Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Wireless Test Equipment

Robust Expansion of Mobile Communications Industry Drives Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for Wireless Testing Equipment

Emerging Trends in the Wireless Industry to Drive Gains in the Test Equipment Market

Growing Mobile Data Traffic and Resultant Network Complexities Enhance Importance of Wireless Equipment Testing

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2020

Percentage of Mobile Device Website Traffic Worldwide from 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2021

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020

Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020

Mobile Share of Daily Internet Time: 2015-2020

Increasing Proliferation of Smart Mobile Devices and Need for High-Speed and Reliable Networks Fuels Need for Wireless Test Equipment

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Adoption of Smartphones: Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries for 2020

Expanding LTE and LTE-A Network Coverage Augurs Well for the Market

Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025

5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment Market

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by End-User (in %) for 2020

5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by Equipment Type (in %) for 2020

by Equipment Type (in %) for 2020 COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Wireless Testing Needs to Gear Up for Skyrocketing Complexity & Twists Brought by 5G

Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless Test Equipment Market

Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021E

Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Drive Demand for Test Equipment

Wi-Fi 7 Creates Pressing Need for Testing to Evolve & Elevate to Next Level

Advancements in Wireless Technologies to Propel Growth in Wireless Testing Equipment Market

Testing Equipment Must Evolve in Parallel to Wireless Technology

Validating Design Performance for Next-Generation Wi-Fi Devices Needs Upgrade to Test Equipment

Market to Benefit from the Rise in Cloud Computing

Developments in IoT to Present Growth Potential for the Market

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Global Spectrum Analyzers Market by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

World Signal Generators Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by End-Use Segment for 2020

RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence

Test Equipment Demand to Emerge from the Rise in Mobile Data Offloading

NFV Technology Propels Demand for Wireless Test Equipment

Global Network Function Virtualization Market (in US$ Million) for 2020 and 2027

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market to Remain in Upswing Mode

Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment: 5G Deployments to Boost Market

Spiraling Test Metrics & Equipment Issues Add Cost & Stymie R&D Process

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9xafg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets