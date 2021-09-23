Wireless Innovation Forum 6 GHz Committee Releases Missing Data Handling Recommendations for Automated Frequency Systems

Document provides recommendations on blank, uncollected, erroneous, or conflicting incumbent ULS data Tweet this

The WInnForum 6 GHz Committee is also developing requirements for the 6 GHz AFC System that will address how to handle blank, uncollected, erroneous or conflicting data in the Technical Specification "Operational and Functional Requirements for the U.S. 6 GHz Band" (WINNF-TS-1014).

Visit the 6 GHz Committee web site to view all reports and recommendations to date: https://6ghz.wirelessinnovation.org/work-group-products.

The Committee is open to representatives of all member organizations, and trial memberships are available. Non-member observers and subject matter experts may also be invited to participate. To learn more about membership options or to apply for membership, please visit: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/join.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum sponsor Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

SOURCE Wireless Innovation Forum

