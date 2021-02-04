Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Liaison Agreement with The Open Group SOSA™ Consortium

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced a Liaison Agreement with The Open Group Sensor Open System Architecture™ (SOSA) Consortium. This will enable the Forums to collaborate on adapting, referencing, and adopting the key industry standards of each organization.

Both WInnForum and the SOSA™ Consortium share similar objectives, which are aimed at facilitating the interoperability, reusability, configurability, and security of software and hardware components within sensor systems.

The SOSA Consortium is currently developing a Technical Standard for radar, EW, SIGINT, EO/IR, and communications. The WInnForum strives to advance technologies that support the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems including Software Defined Radio (SDR) and the Software Communications Architecture (SCA), a technical standard for digital radios.

Dr. Ilya Lipkin, AFLCMC technical expert for sensors and engineering directorate and SOSA Steering Committee Chair, said: "We are looking forward to working with the Wireless Innovation Forum and using its extensive knowledge to adapt and/or adopt portions of the SCA. Together we can accelerate the deployment of sensor systems through the continual development of open standards."

Lee Pucker, CEO of the WInnForum said: "Forum members are excited to team up with the SOSA Consortium and contribute their expertise in SDR and other tactical communications technologies. The synergistic goals of the two organizations will allow for a productive collaboration that delivers high value products to our mutual customers."

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, and Thales.

About The Open Group SOSA™ Consortium

The Open Group SOSA Consortium empowers government, industry, and academia to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices to accelerate the deployment of affordable, agile, and composable sensor systems. The architecture employs modular design and use widely supported, consensus-based, nonproprietary standards for key interfaces. For further information, visit www.opengroup.org/sosa

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 800 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

SOURCE Wireless Innovation Forum

Related Links

https://www.wirelessinnovation.org

