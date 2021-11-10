Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Lineup for Virtual WInnComm 2021 Summit

Free three-day event features speakers from around the world across all areas of the wireless communications value chain Tweet this

Scott Patrick (NTIA) on the NTIA's Vision of Spectrum Sharing

(NTIA) on the NTIA's Vision of Spectrum Sharing Ira Keltz (FCC OET) on the FCC's Vision of Spectrum Sharing

(FCC OET) on the FCC's Vision of Spectrum Sharing Col. Andrew P. Martin (USAF) on the Spectrum Scheduling System (S3)

(USAF) on the Spectrum Scheduling System (S3) Martha Suarez (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance) on the DSA's Activities

(Dynamic Spectrum Alliance) on the DSA's Activities John Chapin (National Science Foundation) on Spectrum Projects at the NSF

The event will also feature sessions and speakers on:

Software Defined Systems, led by Ken Dingman (L3Harris)

(L3Harris) Midband Spectrum (3.45 Ghz, CBRS, C-Band, 6 GHz and more), led by Mark Gibson (Commscope)

(Commscope) Methods of Sharing, led by John Glossner (Optimum Semiconductor Technologies), Mark Gibson (Commscope) and Andy Clegg (Google)

(Optimum Semiconductor Technologies), (Commscope) and (Google) 6 GHz Commercialization, led by Mark Gibson (Commscope)

(Commscope) Passive and Active Spectrum Sharing, led by Andy Clegg (Google) and Kevin Gifford ( University of Colorado Boulder )

(Google) and ( ) Wireless World of Drones and Beyond, led by John Glossner (Optimum Semiconductor Technologies)

(Optimum Semiconductor Technologies) International Regulations (featuring speakers from across the globe), led by Prakash Moorut (Shure)

Most Wanted Wireless Innovations, led by Andy Clegg (Google)

More information on the speakers, sessions, and more, can be found at https://conference.wirelessinnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

SOURCE Wireless Innovation Forum

