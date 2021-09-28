Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Member Organization University of Colorado on its Part in $25 Million National Science Foundation Spectrum Innovation Initiative Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum is proud to congratulate member University of Colorado – Boulder (CU Boulder) for being chosen as a participating research organization in the National Science Foundation's new $25 million National Center for Wireless Spectrum Research (SII-Center) known as SpectrumX, which was also the name of the winning team in the competition for the award. The project will be led by the University of Notre Dame and will bring together experts from 29 organizations to transform the landscape of spectrum research, education, collaboration, and management.

"The Forum is elated that CU Boulder has been chosen to participate in this landmark project," said Forum President John Glossner of Optimum Semiconductor Technologies. "Programs such as this are vital in supporting the mission and objectives of our members. We believe that leveraging your findings could be a significant step in helping to address the key issues identified by our members in our 'Top 10 Most Wanted Wireless Innovations'"