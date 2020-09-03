Wireless Innovation Forum Hosts Three Day Online Deep Dive into Spectrum Sharing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced a free three-day online event: "Spectrum Sharing – Past, Present and Future". The event is September 22-24, 8 am to noon PDT daily.

The first day features keynotes by the FCC's Ira Keltz, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Office of Engineering and Technology, and Scott Patrick, Executive Director of the NTIA's Office of Spectrum Management. Updates will be provided on CBRS, 6 GHz, C Band, 3.1 to 3.55 and mmWave by Preston Marshall (Google), Mark Gibson (CommScope), Andrew Clegg (Google), and Colin Brown (Communications Research Center Canada).

Day two features keynotes by Fred Moorefield, Deputy CIO for Command, Control, and Communications (C3), and Sheryl Genco, Director of the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences. The session examines technical considerations in previous spectrum sharing implementations with a deep dive into lessons learned in the CBRS ecosystem. A panel, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," moderated by Marshall, will investigate some of the missed opportunities, misconceptions, inaccuracies and unresolved issues in spectrum sharing in the band with an intent to create a fully informed spectrum sharing awareness.

The final day begins with a keynote by Dr. Martha Suarez, President of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance and will include an International panel discussion moderated by Nokia's Prakash Moorut featuring Raimund Becker (BNetzA), José Arias (IFT), Christopher Hose (ACMA), Emmanuel Faussurier (ANFR), and Shalini Periyalwar (ISED), as well as a roundtable on what's next for spectrum sharing technologies.

To register for this live event: https://bit.ly/SpectrumSharingWorkshop.

To learn more about the WInnForum, its meetings and membership benefits, or to become involved with a committee, visit http://www.wirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.wirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, and Thales.

