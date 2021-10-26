Wireless Innovation Forum Publishes Recommendations for Environmental Sensing Capability Operators Facilitating Co-Existence Between Bands

Recommendations for ESC Operators and 3.45 GHz Service licensees to help facilitate coexistence across adjacent bands Tweet this

ESC sensor networks, located in coastal areas, detect incumbent shipborne radar activity, and alert a Spectrum Access System (SAS) so that the SAS can reconfigure devices in the band to avoid causing harmful interference to the federal radars. This band segment is directly adjacent to the 3450-3550 MHz band that has been designated for use by the 3.45 GHz Service. Because there is no guard band between the two, the ability of ESC sensors to adequately perform their sensing functions could be impacted by strong signals from systems operating in the 3.45 GHz Service. The dominant predicted impact is from blocking interference from 3.45 GHz Service fundamental emissions in the 3450-3550 MHz band, and not out-of-band emissions from 3.45 GHz Service signals present in the ESC sensor band.

WINNF-RC-1016 can be found on the Forum's Recommendations page: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/recommendations. Its companion document WINNF-TR-1015 can be found on the CBRS Standards Reports and Recommendations page: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/reports-and-recommendations.

