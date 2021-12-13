Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes New Members Receptyv and Shure

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today the addition of new members utility provider Receptyv and microphone manufacturer Shure. They join Forum member organizations from around the globe including radio manufacturers, their partners and suppliers, acquisition authorities, service providers, operators, standards bodies, researchers, and regulatory agencies.

Receptyv specializes in providing innovative telecommunications solutions for public utilities and other mission-critical industries. Based in San Diego, California, Receptyv has been active in shaping and helping to drive the development of next generation wireless broadband networks and expanding key communications capabilities for electric grid modernization efforts.

Shure has been a leader in spectrum advocacy on behalf of the audio industry and continues to devote significant investments to secure its future. Founded in 1925, the company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability and makes microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. Shure is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, and has 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systemsForum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

