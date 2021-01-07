Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes Two New Board of Directors Members at Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) welcomes Dawn Szelc of MITRE and Claude Belisle of Nordiasoft to its Board of Directors.

Dawn Szelc (pronounced "Sheltz") has been with The MITRE Corporation for 25 years and is a Lead Communications Engineer. She is currently part of the Border Security Department of the Center for Securing the Homeland but has worked in various parts of MITRE with many different government customers. Dawn has provided engineering support to numerous different software radio projects for multiple government customers, and she is currently supporting the DISA Defense Spectrum Organization on the CBRS spectrum sharing program as an RF Subject Matter Expert (SME). Dawn has a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MS in Electrical Engineering also from the University of Michigan with concentrations in Communications and Electromagnetics.

Claude Belisle has previously served as CTO and President of the WInnForum's Board. Claude's career started in the Canadian Armed Forces as military officer. He moved on to join the Communications Research Centre Canada as Military Satellite and Radio Communications engineer, and manager, before being appointed Vice-President Research. After a career within the government, Claude became CEO of NordiaSoft, a world leader in SDR/SCA development environment, providing strategic direction and leadership as well as the overall management of the company. Following the acquisition of NordiaSoft by VIAVI Solutions, Claude is now managing the SDR/SCA development program and working with industry to facilitate the adoption of the technology.

The Forum would like to thank outgoing members Neeti Tandon of AT&T and Louise Lamont of Communications Research Center Canada for their service.

