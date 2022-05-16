Wireless LAN Development Progress Analysis Report 2022 with Survey of Wi-Fi Technologies Related Patents for 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Progress in Wireless LAN Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's goal is to analyze recently introduced or still in the development advanced Wi-Fi technologies, their applications, and marketplace. It also surveys related industries.

This report addresses recent or planned enhancements to one of the most established and powerful wireless technology - Wi-Fi. Originated in the 20s century, this WLAN family belongs to a very small group of communications technologies that do not getting obsolete with time.

The family continues to grow adding new members that bring WLAN to the forefront of today innovations in communications with multiple applications and pushing up the limits in performance. Wi-Fi will support and strengthen 5G networks making them more flexible and efficient.

The report details technical and marketing specifics of these types of WLAN technologies as well as surveys their industries and shows that Wi-Fi 6 is ready to meet some 5G requirements; with incoming Wi-Fi 7 bringing even wider spectrum of advanced characteristics.



The report was developed for technical and managerial personnel working on the Wi-Fi-related projects to give them better understanding specifics of this family technologies and markets.



The report also includes the survey of Wi-Fi technologies related patents for 2018-2022.



In particular, it addresses such developments as:

802.11n (Wi-Fi 4). The technology already produced a multi-billion market, improving such communications characteristics as the rate of transmission, coverage, and others. It significantly increased the spectrum of Wi-Fi applications. In recent years, 802.11n products dominated the Wi-Fi market; but this technology is gradually losing its leading position to newer members of the Wi-Fi family, such as:

60 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ad/ay. This is the Wi-Fi industry response on the users' new requirements to support gigabits per second transmission rates over shorter ranges for such applications as a home/office distribution of HDVD and similar bandwidth-hunger applications. The report addresses specifics of 60 GHz channels and details WiGig/802.11ad technology. It also introduces the NG 60 GHz 802.11ay standard.

White Spaces Wi-Fi (White Wi-Fi - 802.11af). This technology allows utilizing the property of sub-gigahertz transmission together with Wi-Fi advances. It utilizes unused windows of the TV spectrum and will work with Cognitive Radios.

Sub - 6 GHz Wi-Fi - 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5). This development allows gigabits per second speed and improves characteristics of IEEE 802.11n technology in wide spectrum of characteristics.

Sub - 1 GHz Wi-Fi (excluding White Spaces) - 802.11ah.

802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), which stretches Wi-Fi characteristics beyond imaginable just a few years ago.

Wi-Fi 6E - 802.11ax in the 6 GHz band

WAVE 802.11p - Dedicated Short Reach Communications 5.9 GHz- contribution of Wi-Fi in the development of the connected car.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Introduction

1.1 Wi-Fi Alliance

1.2 Elements

1.3 Legacy Wi-Fi

1.3.1 802.11b

1.3.1.1 Characteristics

1.3.1.2 Physical Layer

1.3.1.3 Data Link Layer

1.3.2 Family - First Members

1.3.2.1 802.11a

1.3.2.2 802.11g

1.3.3 WI-Fi Generations

1.4 Report Scope

1.5 Details

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Target Audience



2.0 IEEE 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4)

2.1 Process

2.1.1 Environment

2.1.2 Draft v. 1.0

2.1.3 Draft v. 2.0

2.1.4 Further Developments and IEEE Approval

2.2 Certification Process

2.3 802.11n Technology Specifics

2.3.1 Advances

2.3.1.1 MIMO

2.3.1.2 Spatial Division Multiplexing

2.3.1.3 OFDM

2.3.1.4 Channel Bonding

2.3.1.5 Packet Aggregation

2.3.2 PHY and MAC

2.4 Major Features: Summary

2.4.1 Specifics

2.4.2 Channel Bandwidth

2.4.3 Backward Compatibility

2.4.4 Adaptation

2.4.5 Security

2.4.6 Enhancements: Summary

2.5 Benefits and Applications

2.5.1 Benefits

2.5.2 Applications

2.6 Market

2.6.1 Drivers

2.6.2 Market Forecast

2.6.2.1 Model Assumptions

2.6.2.2 Forecast

2.7 Industry

Aruba-HP (APs)

Broadcom (Chipsets)

Cisco (APs)

Netgear (Routers, APs)

Redpine Signals (Chipsets)

Qualcomm (Chipsets, AP)

Quantenna - On Semiconductor (chipsets)

TP-Link (Routers)

ZyXel (AP, Router, WUSB)

3.0 IEEE 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

3.1 General - Improving 802.11n Characteristics

3.2 Approval

3.3 Major Features

3.4 Benefits

3.5 Usage Models

3.6 PHY

3.7 MAC Improvements

3.8 Waves

3.9 MIMO and 802.11ac Standard

3.9.1 Comparison

3.10 Industry

Broadcom

Buffalo

D-Link

Huawei

Linksys

Marvell

MediaTek

Netgear

Qorvo

Quantenna (A division of On Semiconductor)

Redpine Signals

3.11 Market



4.0 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6)

4.1 Scope

4.1.1 Initiation

4.1.2 Structure

4.1.3 Enhancements

4.1.3.1 Role of MU MIMO

4.2 Marketing Considerations

4.3 Industry

Aruba (a HP Enterprise Company)

(a HP Enterprise Company) Asus

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Huawei

Intel

Marvell

Qualcomm

4.4 Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band - Wi-Fi 6E



5.0 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.1 Goal

5.2 General

5.3 60 GHz Band Spectrum Specifics

5.3.1 Frequencies Allocation

5.3.2 Oxygen Absorption

5.4 Antenna

5.5 Radiation Limitations at 60 GHz

5.6 Combined Effect

5.7 Progress in Chip Technology

5.7.1 Challenges and Efforts

5.7.2 Modulation

5.8 Summary

5.9 60 GHz WLAN

5.9.1 Benefits and Issues

5.9.2 WiGig Alliance

5.9.2.1 Specification: 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.9.2.2 WiGig Protocol Adaption Layer Specifications

5.9.2.3 The WiGig Bus Extension and WiGig Serial Extension Specification

5.9.2.4 The WiGig Display Extension Specification

5.9.2.5 Union

5.9.3 IEEE 802.11ad - 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.9.3.1 Status

5.9.3.2 Coexistence

5.9.3.3 Scope

5.9.3.4 Channelization

5.9.3.5 PHY

5.9.3.6 MAC

5.9.3.7 Specifics

3.9.3.8 Use Cases

5.9.4 Industry

Blu Wireless

Intel

Lattice

Peraso

Qualcomm

Tensorcom

TP-Link

5.10 802.11ay - Next Generation 60 GHz Wi-Fi

5.10.1 Purpose and Schedule

5.10.2 Scope

5.10.3 Details

5.10.3.1 Channel Bonding and Aggregation

5.10.3.2 IEEE 802.11ay Physical Layer

5.10.4 Industry

Blu Wireless

Cambium Networks

IgniteNet

Qualcomm

5.10.5 60GHz Wi-Fi Market Considerations

5.10.5.1 Market Drivers

5.10.5.2 Usage Models

5.10.5.3 Market Estimate



6.0 White-Fi

6.1 White Spaces

6.1.1 General

6.1.2 Digital Revolution

6.1.3 Factors

6.1.4 FCC Activity

6.1.4.1 Super Wi-Fi Hot Spots

6.1.4.2 Role of Database

6.1.4.3 Specifics

6.1.4.3.1 TV Spectrum Utilization

6.1.4.4 TVBD - Details

6.1.4.5 First Network

6.1.4.6 Use Cases

6.1.4.7 Latest FCC Decisions

6.2 Industry Activity - Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

6.3 IEEE Contributions

6.3.1 IEEE 802.11af

6.3.1.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

6.3.1.2 Differences

6.3.1.3 Benefits

6.3.1.4 Specifics

6.3.1.4.1 Methods

6.3.1.4.2 Main Principles

6.3.1.4.3 PHY

6.3.1.5 Architecture

6.3.1.6 Market

6.3.1.7 Vendors

Aviacomm

Carlson Wireless

6.3.1.8 White Space Alliance



7.0 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

7.1 General

7.2 Goal and Schedule

7.3 Attributes

7.4 Use Cases

7.5 PHY

7.5.1 Bandwidth

7.5.2 Channelization

7.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

7.6 MAC Layer

7.7 Summary

7.8 Vendors

Aviacomm- Newracom

Morse Micro

Orca

Silex

8.0 IEEE 802.11p

8.1 General

8.2 Objectives and Status

8.3 IEEE 802.11p - Major Features

8.4 ETSI ITS-G5 - Major Features

8.5 ASTM Contributions

8.6 Industry

Autotalks

Commsignia

Cohda Wireless

Kapsch

NXP

Qorvo

9.0 Wi-Fi Direct

9.1 Overview

9.2 Major Properties



10.0 Wi-Fi Aware



11.0 P802.11az

11.1 General

11.2 Details

11.3 Benefits



12.0 P802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)

12.1 Background

12.2 Scope

12.3 Schedule

12.4 Candidate Features

12.5 First demonstration



13.0 P802.11bd

13.1 Title

13.2 Preliminary Schedule

13.3 Scope

13.4 Demand for Project

13.4.1 Current situation

13.4.2 Enhanced DSRC

13.4.3 PHY and MAC Summary



14.0 P802.11bb

14.1 General

14.2 Time Frame

14.3 Scope



15.0 Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbtq1d

