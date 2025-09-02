Wireless Logic reduces complexity across global networks with BroadForward's single signaling platform

Award-winning signaling software from BroadForward cuts complexity, streamlines operations and future proofs Wireless Logic's multi-network infrastructure

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadForward has extended its strategic partnership with Wireless Logic , a leading global Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider. BroadForward provides intelligent signaling software that helps Wireless Logic unify and simplify signaling operations across its 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks, improving efficiency and strengthening core infrastructure.

Wireless Logic & BroadForward Logo's

BroadForward's Unified Signaling Core (BFX) is already deployed across several Wireless Logic Group companies, including Wireless Logic UK, Webbing and COM4, supporting key functions such as STP , DRA, DEA , SCP and SEPP and signaling firewalls . The platform enables seamless communication across technologies and vendors, allowing Wireless Logic to manage complex deployments with greater consistency and control.

As IoT networks continue to evolve, many operators face mounting infrastructure complexity, with different generations of mobile technology layered across diverse systems and vendors. This increases operational overheads, hinders efficient service delivery and complicates the transition to newer technologies.

BroadForward addresses these challenges with its award-winning BFX platform – a flexible software architecture that powers its signaling products. Recognized with a GSMA Award for Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough, BFX provides a unified framework that ensures consistent management and operational agility across all network functions and technologies. It also supports deployment on virtual machines, containers or bare metal – adapting easily to different environments.

"BroadForward's solutions have already strengthened our signalling capabilities, driving greater operational efficiency," said James Dennis, Group CTO Mobile Core & Global Network at Wireless Logic. "This extended partnership helps us to future-proof our infrastructure and maintain a clear strategic focus on delivering seamless connectivity to our customers worldwide."

"We're proud to expand our partnership with the Wireless Logic Group," said Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward. "This partnership highlights the flexibility and depth of the BFX Unified Signaling Core in powering multi-generation networks."

The extended collaboration positions Wireless Logic to continue leading the global IoT space with resilient, secure and scalable connectivity solutions.

About Wireless Logic

Wireless Logic is a global leader in Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity, dedicated to bridging the physical and digital worlds with seamless, secure, and scalable solutions.

With more than 18 million devices connected across 165 countries and direct partnerships with 50+ mobile and satellite operators, they offer global coverage and end-to-end IoT services which accelerate the success of IoT projects.

Conexa, a purpose-built platform and dedicated IoT network, enables customers to securely connect and manage assets across any network and any number of deployments. This simplifies operations, accelerates time to market, lowers the total cost of ownership, and ensures ultra-reliable connectivity.

Their IoT services are meticulously designed, tested, deployed, and managed to meet the specific needs of each customer device fleet. They strive to deliver the most reliable, flexible, and secure connectivity services in the market.

Wireless Logic's customers range from global enterprises and governments to startups and SMEs, and they operate across a wide range of market sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, security, transport, energy, utilities, and smart cities.

Backed by Montagu, a leading mid-market private equity firm, and General Atlantic, a leading global investor, Wireless Logic benefits from unrivalled financial strength and continued investment in growth and innovation.

https://wirelesslogic.com

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signalling software for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks, trusted by over 100 customers worldwide. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing , interworking , security and number portability , helping operators to modernize their networks and transition from legacy to next-generation technologies. BroadForward has been recognized with multiple nominations and wins at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) in the Best Mobile Technology category. Our hardware-agnostic solutions are designed for virtualization, containerization, and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is done entirely in The Netherlands.

www.broadforward.com

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761985/Wireless_Logic_and_BroadForward.jpg

SOURCE BroadForward