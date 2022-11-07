Wireless Medical Device Connectivity: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

In this report, wireless medical device connectivity has been segmented based on offering, wireless connectivity type, end user, application, and geography.The report provides an overview of the global wireless medical device connectivity market and analyzes the market trends.







It considers 2021 as the base year of 2021 and provides estimates for 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts from the period for segmentation based on the offering, wireless connectivity type, application, end-user, and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturersâ€™ total revenues.



The report also includes a section on the major players in the market.Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends for wireless medical device connectivity solutions.



The report concludes with a detailed focus on the wireless medical device connectivity landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global wireless medical device connectivity market.



Medical device connectivity refers to maintaining connections between medical equipment.It eliminates the possibility of human error.



Consequently, data can be transferred between devices more quickly and accurately.The scope of the study includes only wireless medical device connectivity solutions from the three available connectivity types: wired, wireless, and hybrid.



These solutions are widely used for diseases that require continuous monitoring, including diabetic patients, cancer patients, asthmatics, etc.



Summary:

Wireless medical device connectivity solutions enable healthcare providers to connect medical devices to information systems.This type of solution provides accurate and current data according to requirements.



As a result of these connections, patient data are no longer required to be manually entered into the system. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, telemetry systems, and other wireless technologies are used to connect these devices.



A key factor driving the demand for wireless medical device connectivity solutions is the increasing penetration of healthcare devices that exchange information.Due to these technologies, doctors constantly receive real-time updates about their patients, enabling quicker treatment.



By using these technologies, hospital stays are shortened and healthcare expenditures are reduced without affecting he efficiency of the treatment.



Wireless medical devices allow patients to be monitored while moving, enhancing patient connectivity. Wireless medical equipment includes components such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which continue to raise the bar for healthcare worldwide.



Different products face competitive scenarios in the global wireless medical device connectivity market.Currently, the market is highly consolidated.



While some market players hold dominant positions, the rest are fragmented globally and regionally.Many market players adopted business strategies like collaborations and product launches.



These strategies allow them to remain competitive in the market.The global wireless medical device connectivity market has been segmented based on its offering, wireless connectivity type, end-user, application, and geography.



Based on offering, the global wireless medical device connectivity market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Based on

application, the global wireless medical device connectivity market is segmented into anesthesia and ventilators, vital sign and patient monitors, infusion pumps, and others. Based on wireless connectivity type, the global wireless medical device connectivity market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Bluetooth, and others. Based on end user, the global wireless medical device connectivity market is segmented into home healthcare and others. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW, which includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa).



