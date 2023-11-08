Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market size to grow by USD 118.48 million between 2023 - 2028| Driven by Increasing need for predictive maintenance- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market size is expected to grow by USD 118.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period according to Technavio's market analysis. The growth is driven by the advantages of using wireless solutions in an industrial environment. Industrial facilities consist of a diverse range of interconnected devices, encompassing data collection units, intelligent machinery, and supervisory systems. These devices utilize various communication protocols and media for connectivity, some of which can be effectively replaced by wireless technologies, resulting in enhanced manufacturing and production advantages. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market 2024-2028

One of the significant obstacles impeding the growth of the wireless motor monitoring system market is the issue of battery life in wireless monitoring systems. These monitoring systems are predominantly reliant on batteries for power, as they are intended for operation from remote locations. Furthermore, wireless systems provide the advantage of flexibility in their placement throughout industrial facilities, eliminating the necessity for wiring for charging or activating the devices.

Furthermore, wireless systems provide the advantage of flexibility in their placement throughout industrial facilities, eliminating the necessity for wiring for charging or activating the devices.

The wireless motor monitoring system market has segmented by Product (Vibration sensors, Power sensors, and Dual analog sensors), End-user (Oil and gas, Automotive, Water and wastewater industry, Food and beverage, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The vibration sensors segment is anticipated to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. The vibrations generated by motors can lead to irregular functioning of connected equipment and reduced performance efficiency. Vibration sensors are instrumental in quantifying motor vibrations in terms of velocity, displacement, and acceleration. Consequently, the integration of wireless motor monitoring has enhanced the functionality of vibration sensors.

The vibrations generated by motors can lead to irregular functioning of connected equipment and reduced performance efficiency. Vibration sensors are instrumental in quantifying motor vibrations in terms of velocity, displacement, and acceleration. Consequently, the integration of wireless motor monitoring has enhanced the functionality of vibration sensors. North America will make a substantial 52% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. A significant driver for market growth in North America is the extensive exploration of shale gas, which has significantl increased the region's status as a major oil-exporting hub. Additionally, the expansion of the automotive industry in North America is positively influencing market growth.

A significant driver for market growth in is the extensive exploration of shale gas, which has significantl increased the region's status as a major oil-exporting hub. Additionally, the expansion of the automotive industry in is positively influencing market growth. View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the wireless motor monitoring system market:

ABB Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Fluke Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

K. A. Schmersal Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Moxa Inc.

OleumTech Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Pepperl and Fuchs SE

Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Wireless Motor Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 118.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

