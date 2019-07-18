Wireless Network Quality Improves Nationwide as Carriers Invest in 5G Future, J.D. Power Finds

"Wireless carriers are making significant investments in their infrastructure as they get ready to start the broader rollout of 5G networks," said Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director of Technology, Media & Telecommunications Intelligence at J.D. Power . "Those continued investments are paying off in clear-cut quality improvement across all aspects of the wireless user experience, from phone calls to streaming media to app use, and it's happening on a nationwide basis with every brand in our study."

Verizon Wireless ranks highest in all six regions covered in the study and achieves the lowest network quality problems per 100 connections (PP100) in call quality, messaging quality and data quality in each region. U.S. Cellular ranks highest in a tie with Verizon in the North Central region.

The 2019 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 2 is based on responses from 33,401 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded from January through July 2019.

