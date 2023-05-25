Wireless Power Technology Conference & Expo Hosted by IEEE in San Diego in June

Industry leaders in wireless power will gather June 4th-8th for the world's largest

conference dedicated to the vision of a wireless world

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Power Technology Conference & Expo (WPTCE), organized by IEEE Microwave Theory and Technique Society ( MTT-S ) and Power Electronics Society ( PELS ), will be hosted in June to empower researchers and innovative companies around the world to design, develop and bring to market wireless power enabled products.

WPTCE 2023 will be held at the Westin Bayview in downtown San Diego, California from June 4th-8th. The Welcome Reception Tuesday evening will be celebrated at the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum - an iconic event venue.

The USS Midway Museum - Venue for the Welcome Reception. The Westin Bayview Hotel and Conference Center in Downtown San Diego, CA.

Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia, sponsor of the Welcome Reception and a Platinum Conference Exhibitor, shared, "Ossia is thrilled to be a part of this event alongside the most innovative thinkers in the space. Kicking off the conference with The Welcome Reception on Tuesday night, Ossia looks to lead the conversation on the present deployments and commercialization of wireless power."

The Welcome Reception will include pre-conference networking with the wireless power community, after-dinner desserts, a cash bar, and access to the flight and hangar decks. Best of all, attendees will get dedicated access to the Air Combat 360 flight simulators and Screaming Eagles VR experience.

"Wireless power is here. The demand is endless. As we embark on new experiences such as the Screaming Eagles VR experience during the reception, we will all be invigorated for productive and inspired connections during the conference. We are all here to realize the promise of wireless power."

The week-long program agenda includes Wireless Power Transfer School and multiple workshops, an Industry Expo with several dozen booths, poster and presentation sessions for accepted academic papers, and over 60 technical and industry presentations on all aspects of wireless power transfer across technologies.

Attendees will enjoy multiple keynote addresses, lively panel discussions, and hands-on training sessions, in addition to multiple networking opportunities over 5 days.

Invited plenary speakers include:

Ron Hui , Professor, Nanyang Technological University , speaking on a Paradigm Shift in Wireless Power Transfer for the Next Generation;

, Professor, , speaking on a Paradigm Shift in Wireless Power Transfer for the Next Generation; Naoki Hasegawa , Researcher, Softbank, addressing Wireless Power Transfer Based on Mobile-Base Station for Beyond-5G/6G;

, Researcher, Softbank, addressing Wireless Power Transfer Based on Mobile-Base Station for Beyond-5G/6G; Col. Paul J. Calhoun , Paul Jaffe and Robert Winsor of DARPA, explaining POWER (Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay) and DARPA's Pathway to Energy Web Dominance;

of DARPA, explaining POWER (Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay) and DARPA's Pathway to Energy Web Dominance; Hatem Zeine , Founder and President at Ossia, speaking about the Future of Wireless Power and the Adoption Path.

Panel discussions will cover trending topics in wireless power such as Wireless EV Charging, Equity in the Wireless Power Industry, and Three-Phase and Long Distance Wireless Power Transfer. Technical and industry presentations are grouped by category and will address the full spectrum of wireless power advancements, including RF Electronics, IPT Magnetics, Biomedical Devices and Wearables, Far-Field Technology, Wireless Power Transfer In-Motion, Antenna Design, and more.

Keynote addresses by industry luminaries include:

Charles Goetz , CEO of Powercast discussing how wireless power is unleashing the full potential of artificial intelligence;

, CEO of discussing how wireless power is unleashing the full potential of artificial intelligence; Amy Barzdukas , CMO of WiTricity , validating consumer demand for wireless charging;

, CMO of , validating consumer demand for wireless charging; Mike McCamon , ED of the NFC Forum , speaking on the Forum's Wireless Charging Spec and their organization's role in the wireless power ecosystem;

, ED of the , speaking on the Forum's Wireless Charging Spec and their organization's role in the wireless power ecosystem; Dinesh Kithany , Founder and Analyst at WAWT sharing the long-term industry outlook;

, Founder and Analyst at sharing the long-term industry outlook; Yuji Tanabe , CEO of Aeterlink , presenting wireless power transfer applications for carbon neutrality and healthcare;

, CEO of , presenting wireless power transfer applications for carbon neutrality and healthcare; Dr. Sanjay Gupta , President and Chairman of AirFuel Alliance , discussing the next generation of wireless power transfer technologies.

The slate of presenters and exhibitors at WPTCE 2023 is stronger than ever, with representation from Panasonic, Toyota, Kenworth, Airbus, Raytheon, Electreon, NuCurrent and other innovators.

Regan Zane, Co-Chair of WPTCE and Director of the NSF ASPIRE Engineering Research Center at Utah State University, explained the importance of aligning industry and academia to drive adoption of wireless power solutions, saying, "The wireless power industry is advancing rapidly, with diverse technologies being deployed across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases. At WPTCE, we are bringing together researchers with the companies who take products to market, addressing high-power, low-power, inductive, RF, resonant, capacitive and emerging tech to connect key players across solutions and applications."

To explore the WPTCE program agenda, please visit ieee-wptce.org/program .

Registration for WPTCE will be open through June 4th when the conference begins. Visit ieee-wptce.org to participate.

About WPTCE

WPTCE is the largest event in the world for wireless power research and industry engagement, covering a wide range of topics, applications, frequencies and power levels. The event combines wireless power school, workshops, technical and panel sessions, and a student design competition. Organized by IEEE MTT-S and IEEE PELS, the event draws hundreds of attendees and dozens of sponsors, presenters and exhibitors annually. Visit ieee-wptce.org .

