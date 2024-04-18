Wireless Power Transmission Market size is set to grow by USD 19.66 billion from 2023-2027, rapid growth in wireless transmission boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless power transmission market size is estimated to grow by USD 19661.65 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.79% during the forecast period. The utility sector's demand for high-voltage wireless power transmission is increasing due to its potential cost savings and reliability. At present, the market is in its infancy, but advancements in technology will drive growth. Conventional power transmission's high infrastructure costs and need for auxiliaries contrast with wireless power's simplicity. Key applications include power distribution systems, consumer electronics, and EV charging. Technological advancements will expand the market to smart homes, grids, and wearable electronics.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Power Transmission Market 2023-2027

Wireless Power Transmission Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19661.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., ConvenientPower Semiconductor, Energous Corp., Energysquare SAS, Evatran Group Inc., Humavox Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Leggett and Platt Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nucurrent Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ossia Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Salcomp PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., TDK Corp., Wi Charge, and WiTricity Corp.

Segment Overview

This wireless power transmission market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Consumer electronics, Industrial applications, Automotive, Others) Technology (Near field technology, Far field technology) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by End-user

The Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. This technology facilitates power distribution systems in various applications, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable electronics, and smart home devices. The convenience of NFC technology is driving the market, enabling targeted and context-specific advertising and simplifying payment processes in industries. WPT systems are also being utilized in WPT-based smart grids, charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) and battery-powered equipment, and powering connected devices such as appliances, consumer electronics, and consumer goods. Technological advancements and standardization strategies are key factors in the expansion of this market. Additionally, the user experience benefits of wireless charging through WPT systems are contributing to the growth of this technology in applications ranging from smartphones and smart meters to fitness trackers and far-field technology devices.

Geography Overview

The Wireless Power Transmission Market in the region is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for appliances and battery-powered equipment, including electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics. China and Japan are leading consumers, with China's electric vehicle market showing rapid expansion due to government initiatives like the Ten Cities, Thousand Vehicles pilot program. This market encompasses various sectors, such as computers, connected devices, consumer goods, and industrial IoT. Technological advancements, including far-field technology, magnetic resonance, and near-field technologies, are fueling innovation in this space. Key players are investing in portfolios that include charging stations for EVs, inductive pads for smartphones and other electronic devices, and wireless chargers for lifestyle devices like fitness trackers and smart home devices. Standardization and strategic implementation of wireless power distribution systems are crucial for enhancing user experience and performance levels across various receiver applications, from industrial sensors to IoT devices and medical devices.

and , with a focus on efficient electricity delivery through wireless transmission networks. Consumers use real-time price information to regulate usage of appliances, EVs, computers, and other connected devices, including medical and lifestyle gadgets. Key technologies include inductive, magnetic resonance, and near-field wireless power transmission. Investment in IoT, industrial sensors, and power distribution systems fuels market growth. The Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market faces challenges in extending the lifespan of sensor nodes due to limited battery capacity and obstacles affecting wireless transmission. Inductive coupling is efficient over short distances, and expanding it further requires robust magnetic resonances, increasing infrastructure costs. Innovation in WPT systems, such as infrared and near-field technologies, is crucial for improving performance levels and user experience in IoT, Industrial IoT, medical devices, and lifestyle devices. Investment in standardization and technological advancements in WPT-based smart grids and wireless chargers is essential for overcoming these hurdles.

Research Analysis

The Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market is experiencing significant innovation and investment, driven by the integration of near-field and far-field technologies into various industries. Industrial IoT and connected devices are leading the charge, with WPT-based smart grids and power distribution systems gaining traction. WPT systems are revolutionizing power distribution, enabling the charging of electronic devices such as smart meters, appliances, equipment, mobile phones, computers, and wireless chargers, without the need for physical connections. This technology is transforming the way we power our world, offering new strategies for efficient and convenient energy management.

Market Research Overview

The Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenient and efficient power solutions. The market comprises of various technologies such as Magnetic Resonance, Inductive Coupling, and Radio Frequency. These technologies find extensive applications in sectors like Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, and Industrial. The market is driven by factors like the rising adoption of wireless charging technology, increasing demand for portable devices, and the need for eliminating the use of cords and wires. Companies like Texas Instruments, Powermat, and Energous are leading players in this market, providing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

