Wireless Sensors Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 47.99 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 20.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jan 17, 2023, 11:30 ET
The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Wireless Sensors Market.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Wireless Sensors Market" By Type (Temperature Sensors, Heart Rate Sensors), By Application (Building Automation, Wearable Devices), and By Geography.
As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Wireless Sensors Market size was valued at USD 9.09 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 47.99 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.30% from 2023 to 2030.
Global Wireless Sensors Market Overview
Wireless sensors are remote sensors that are capable of measuring any given parameter and then transmitting it to the system. These sensors assist in remotely monitoring various situations like air mass, temperature, and pH. Because of their function for remote sensing, wireless sensors are widely used in fields such as defense, automotive, and many more. Wireless sensors are generally installed in areas that are tough to explore or access. They are extremely convenient to gather intel from such remote locations.
The market for wireless sensors is primarily driven by technological advancements and research and development activities in the field of wireless sensors. Increasing government regulations and developments related to renewable energy have also significantly contributed to the demand for wireless sensors. There are various areas and applications for wireless sensors such as in power lines for temperature sensing or in the environment for climate sense. Besides these, wireless sensors are also extremely useful in soil observance, flood detection, fire detection, water management, gas emission & close air observance, and many more. All these factors are estimated to drive the market for wireless sensors in the coming years.
Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Wireless Sensors Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.
Key Players
The "Global Wireless Sensors Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Siemens, Texas Instruments, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, TE Connectivity, and Endress+Hauser.
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Wireless Sensors Market into Type, Application, and Geography.
- Wireless Sensors Market, by Type
- Temperature Sensors
- Heart Rate Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Blood Glucose Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Carbon Monoxide Sensors
- Wireless Sensors Market, by Application
- Building Automation
- Wearable Devices
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Automotive & Transportation
- Oil and Gas
- Retail
- Agriculture
- Aerospace & Defense
- Wireless Sensors Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
