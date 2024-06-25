Wireless Technology Solutions Renames the Company to WT Solutions, Announces Additional Managed Services

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading Wireless Technology Solutions is now WT Solutions acknowledging the national multi-site managed services provider's commitment to simplifying the complexity of multi-site IT and remote management with the cost-effective convenience of cloud-managed services and superior support nationwide.

WT Solutions

This rebrand recognizes the focus of the firm on solutions for growing businesses designed with ease and convenience in mind to reduce costs, deliver superior technology management, improve security, and simplify compliance. With over 15 years of service to the nation's most well-known fitness brands, WT Solutions is embarking on a new era.

"Our desire is to be the trusted partner for cost-effective solutions and rapid-response services of more single and multi-site businesses nationwide. We endeavor to do so by acting on our core value of providing superior support and making every customer feel valued," notes Anthony Jett, CEO and President.

This dedication has led to unparalleled growth for the firm over the past decade and a half and now positions it to extend services in more national markets. Services provided by WT Solutions include: PCI DSS compliance monitoring, remote IT management, wireless cameras, POT line replacement, wireless internet and alarm systems, and Microsoft 365 consulting helping businesses reduce IT costs and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, its WaveCenter Platform gives customers the convenience of transparent monitoring and reporting for every location from their desktop or mobile device.

