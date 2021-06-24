Wireless Testing Market size is Expected To Reach USD 16.80 Billion By 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless Testing Market By Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), and Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, and Other). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronics & Electrical Category.

The global Wireless Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 16.80 Billion by 2028 from USD 10.48 Billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the wireless testing market are:

Increase in adoption of smart electronic appliances, rise in advancement in wireless technologies and surge in usage of smart devices is driving the wireless testing market.

The rise in the adoption of smart devices in emerging economies creates growth opportunities for the wireless testing market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2W64/wireless-testing

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF WIRELESS TESTING MARKET

Organizations spend a lot of effort and money on network resources to keep networks up and running all of the time in order to supply goods and services at a faster rate. Furthermore, wireless network testing is the most cost-effective method of analyzing the entire network system, which provides bandwidth management to fulfill the business application's needs at a faster rate. This in turn is expected to increase the growth of the wireless testing market.

Over the course of the year, wireless technology has improved for sending voice, data, and video. In addition, the rise of machine-to-machine communication and internet-connected IoT sensors with 24/7 access has further made wireless devices more irreplaceable. Wireless testing evaluates a device's ability to connect with other devices and networks and perform operational tasks using this connection. This feature is expected to drive the wireless testing market during the forecast period.

The increase in the growth of the consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the wireless testing market. In the consumer electronics business, wireless testing is critical. To commercialize, every consumer electronic product must be thoroughly evaluated for functionality, safety, and performance. Different wireless technologies that are incorporated in consumer electronics, such as Bluetooth, cellular, near-field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi, are tested by testing services providers.

However, the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by a lack of skilled workers and the costs involved.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2W64/Wireless_Testing_Market

WIRELESS TESTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

By technology, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR of 8.4% during 2021 – 2028.

Based on application, the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to secure the leading position during 2021 – 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, owing to the expansion of the telecom and consumer electronics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.4% during 2021 – 2028.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-2W64/Wireless_Testing_Market

WIRELESS TESTING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Offering

Equipment



Services

Technology

Wi-Fi



Bluetooth



2G/3G



4G/LTE



5G

By Application

Consumer Electronics



IT & Telecommunication



Automotive



Energy & Power



Healthcare



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA





Latin America





Middle East





Africa

Key Market Players

SGS Group

Anritsu Corporation

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA SE

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co

Intertek Group Plc

TUV Rheinland

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Electro Magnetic Test Inc.

EXFO Inc.

Inquire for Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-2W64/Wireless_Testing_Market

Inquire For Chapter cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-2W64/Wireless_Testing_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2W64&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2W64&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- From a global perspective this report represents overall Wireless Testing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. The report is segmented by Product-Type: Near Field Communication Tester, WiFi Tester, Bluetooth Tester, Others, Application: Telecom, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Others, Regions etc.

- The global Mobile Application Testing Solution market size is projected to reach USD 5028.9 million by 2026, from USD 2783.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. The report is segmented by Product-Type: Interactive Testing, Automated Testing, Application: Residential, Corporate, Region.

- The global Penetration Testing market size is projected to reach USD 3763.2 million by 2026, from USD 1423.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2026. The study objectives are to present the Penetration Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

- Mobile Testing Market focuses on the global Mobile Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

- The global Wireless Module market size is projected to reach USD 9809.2 million by 2026, from USD 4549.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2026.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Wireless Testing

ABOUT US:



Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports