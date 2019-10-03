Wireless Testing Market Worth $14.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Wireless Testing Market size was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The major driving factors in the wireless testing market are the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques that require minimum human intervention and maintain quality of products and recent advancements in wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G.

Wireless testing services market is the fastest-growing market

The primary objective of wireless testing services is the assessment of the quality and safety of products to reassure consumers that a manufacturer has followed national and international regulations and industry standards that ensure product quality, environmental protection, and public health and safety. Based on service, the wireless testing market has been segmented into in-house and outsourced. In-house testing facilities enable companies to carry out quality assurance programs and control inspections themselves. Wireless testing services can also be outsourced.

2G/3G/5G wireless device testing connectivity technologies to hold the largest market share in the wireless testing market during the forecast period

2G is capable of carrying out data and voice transmission. 2G uses digital modulation to improve audio quality and offered encryption. 3G offers improved data transfer rates and increased voice carrying capacity. This technology supports advanced services such as MIMO as well as applications such as multimedia. The rise in the number of subscribers using 3G technology has led to an increase in network complexity, thereby making it challenging to monitor networks manually. This has led to an increase in demand for wireless testing of 3G technology to manage and maintain networks.

Fifth-generation (5G) technology is 1,000 times faster than 4G. It is expected to lead to a significant increase in data transfer, which is expected to result in a rise in the number of network-related issues at the end of users. 5G mobile networks are expected to be the next telecommunication standards as 5G communication exhibits advanced characteristics. 5G technology is expected to bring new unique network and service capabilities. 5G is expected to possess some inherent complexities as it comprises several elements that work simultaneously. Failure at any level in 5G networks is expected to lead to discontinuation of services. To prevent such failures, it is essential to test 5G networks.

Consumer electronics is the fastest-growing application in wireless testing market during the forecast period

Wireless testing plays a vital role in the consumer electronics industry, wherein the focus is on making devices compact and smart. Moreover, every consumer electronic product requires to be tested for its functioning, safety, and performance prior to its commercialization. The providers of testing services conduct tests of different wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, cellular, near-field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi, which are incorporated in consumer electronics. Products such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearables fall under consumer electronics. With the advancements in LTE, mobile phones have become increasingly complex with respect to the number of support standards (4G/3G/2G broadband, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS) and associated frequencies, which require to be tested, verified, and validated. With new virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) applications, real-time gaming, and increased use of smartphones as mobile hot spots, their Wi-Fi performance testing has become important. Mobile phone Wi-Fi testing is a perfect way to test the power of Wi-Fi signals at various places in homes or offices.

APAC held the largest market share in wireless testing market between 2019 and 2014

The growth of the wireless testing market in APAC is driven mainly by the growth of the smartphone market in the region. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. 5G technology is expected to play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M. China, Japan, and India are emerging as high growth countries in the wireless testing market due to an increase in the spending of mobile operators and rapidly growing mobile subscriber base. In Japan, the rising demand for wireless network testing is mainly attributed to the huge deployments of 4G/LTE networks.

The key market players in the market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Keysight (US), Anritsu (Japan), and VIAVI Solutions (US). Several other major players in the market are DEKRA SE (Germany), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),TÜV NORD Group (Germany), EXFO (Canada),TÜV RHEINLAND (Germany),TÜV SÜD (Germany),Spirent Communications (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), Electro Magnetic Test, Inc. (US), Gemalto NV (Europe), Verkotan (Europe), Bluflux (US), TESTiLABS (Europe), and Elements Materials Technology (UK).

These players are increasingly undertaking product/service launches and developments, acquisitions, contracts, partnerships, and agreements to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.

