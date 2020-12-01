Wireless Vision Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have recognized Wireless Vision as number 11 on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Retail list. Wireless Vision earned this award for consistently creating positive experiences for employees throughout some of the toughest months the retail industry has ever faced.

Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces in RetailTM by gathering and analyzing confidential employee experience feedback representing 900,000 employees in the Retail industry in the United States.

Wireless Vision's culture is its best asset. "You should enjoy coming to work," says CEO Saber Ammori, who founded Wireless Vision in 2004 alongside Mark Denha, Omar Ammori, Kevin Denha, and Mike Lakich, and grew it into the largest T-Mobile-exclusive partner in the country. "One of our values is Passion for our People, and if you don't put people first, then you won't be successful."

Wireless Vision is proud to be recognized by our team for creating one of the best workplaces in the retail industry. We strive to create a people-first culture for all employees, customers and communities we serve through

Employee On-Boarding Programs

Journey: Empowering Women Leaders

WV's Got Your Back (Social Corporate Responsibility)

Health & Wellness Programs

COVID Taskforce

75% Internal Promotion Rate

"Best workplaces like Wireless Vision have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Workplaces in Retail stand out for Wireless Vision in the past year is our feedback culture. Listening sessions and monthly one-question surveys have helped gather real-time feedback from employees on the things that matter to them the most. "We believe feedback is a gift, and we like the gifts our employees give us to make us better," says Yolanda Royall-Williams, VP of People and Engagement.

About Wireless Vision

Wireless Vision, LLC is a family-owned business established in 2004 and based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Wireless Vision now operates over 550 T-Mobile locations in 26 states across the U.S. They have experienced tremendous growth in the last couple of years with acquisitions and organic growth. The company's leadership team credits its success to providing customers with the best sales and service in the industry. Wireless Vision is a certified Great Place to work in 2020.

For more information, please visit WirelessVision.com.

About the Best Workplaces in RetailTM

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 9000,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations in retail industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

