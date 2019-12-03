Wireless Vision supports Detroit veterans with donations of 700 hygiene kits and $5,000 to Disability Network Wayne County Detroit

"We applaud the good work the Disability Network Wayne County Detroit does for our military veterans who deserve our thanks and support. The Disability Network Wayne County Detroit serves not only veterans, but underserved families, the homeless, disabled and many others in need in Detroit and Wayne County. The DNWCD has over 5,000 clients annually, and we know our donation will go directly to reach our friends with a hand up," said Saber Ammori, Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Vision. "T-Mobile and Wireless Vision both have a strong passion for supporting veterans and our community. We're happy to support the DNWCD in their work and welcome the chance to help those in need."

"We love our work, and can only do it with the support of wonderful partners like Wireless Vision," said Lori Hill, Executive Director, Disability Network Wayne County Detroit. "The services we supply – housing, transportation, emergency services, consulting and counseling – are in great demand. Around the holidays, the need for support is even greater for our veterans, families and children who are part of our network."

About Disability Network Wayne County Detroit

Disability Network Wayne County Detroit is a community services, community resources and advocacy nonprofit organization. Its mission is to empower, educate and advocate for individuals with disabilities while promoting independent living, inclusion and accessible pathways. They serve the City of Detroit and Wayne County and combine experience and peer-support in delivering services to people with disabilities and their families. DNWCD partners with community agencies, schools and businesses to improve quality of life. Services are provided on site, in schools and various community locations. For more information, visit https://dnwayne.org/.

About Wireless Vision

Wireless Vision LLC is a family-owned business established in 2004 and based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Wireless Vision now operates over 650 T-Mobile locations in 27 states across the U.S. They have experienced tremendous growth in the last couple of years with acquisitions and organic growth. The company's leadership team credits its success to providing customers with the best sales and service in the industry. Wireless Vision is equally dedicated to cultivating and caring for both existing and acquired employees and has been regularly voted a Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit www.WirelessVision.com.

