Wireless Zone® and SecurityMetrics Partner for Managed Security and PCI Compliance

OREM, Utah, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics, a global leader in data security and compliance, and Wireless Zone®, the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor, have signed a partnership that will bring data security and PCI compliance to each of Wireless Zone®'s 375 franchisees.

Data breach costs per franchise location are significant and could impact all other owners in a franchise system by tarnishing its brand. Wireless Zone® chose SecurityMetrics as a security vendor because they provide reliable protection, work to take day-to-day burdens off of small business owners, maintain current security updates, and provide reassurance to stores and customers.

"Small businesses often think they don't have valuable data. Yet just one data breach can cause enough damage to force a small business to close, whether through fines, lawsuits or loss of customer confidence. SecurityMetrics offers our Wireless Zone® owners the security and protection they need to protect their businesses at an affordable cost," said Brian Murtari, Wireless Zone® Chief Information Officer.

"This partnership is an opportunity to support small business security while providing corporate visibility across a large network of franchises. We look forward to helping Wireless Zone®'s 375 small businesses close security gaps and prevent data breaches as they grow and expand into more regions," said Troy Tribe, SecurityMetrics Senior Vice President.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor , Qualified Security Assessor , Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About Wireless Zone®

Founded in 1988 as "The Car Phone Store", the Wireless Zone® system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor and was ranked the No. 1 franchise in its category by Entrepreneur magazine. Each store is independently owned and operated, exclusively offering Verizon Wireless products and services. The Wireless Zone® system has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years and is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone LLC. For more information, visit www.wirelesszone.com .

