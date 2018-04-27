Wireless Zone Celebrates 11th Annual Franchise Convention in Grapevine, Texas

Wireless Zone added more than 30 new stores to the system in 2017, reaching 345 locations nationwide. The brand also celebrated positive store growth backed by a number of new initiatives developed by parent company, TCC. Some of those key initiatives included the creation of a new order website, planograms and a new cloud infrastructure strategy.

"Our annual convention is a time when we can get the entire team together and celebrate Wireless Zone's successes and growth from the year before, as well as recognize those that went above and beyond to contribute to those achievements," said Dave Staszewski, Wireless Zone Executive Vice President. "We had a big 2017 and know that with the strategy we have in place for 2018, we'll have even more to celebrate in the year to come."

Each year, the convention includes an awards ceremony recognizing Wireless Zone's top-performing franchisees as well as those with extraordinary service to the brand. This year, 14 franchise owners were recognized as top performers who drove performance in a number of categories: new activations per month, upgrades per month, prepaid units, connected device attachment rate, year over year new activations, activations percent increase and year over year upgrade percent increase.

Winners were invited to a week-long Mediterranean cruise where they'll have the opportunity to relax, enjoy the sights and collaborate with the brand's other top franchisees. Among those recognized was Connecticut franchisee Neil Ryan, who has been with the brand for more than 25 years.

"I'm very proud of my team for once again earning this award. We're celebrating our 25th year in business, and it's a great accomplishment to have won this award the last 23 consecutive years," Ryan noted. "Five of our seven local stores will be joining the top 25 Verizon premium agents in the country for a week of well-deserved fun and relaxation, I'm certainly looking forward to it."

Other award winners included Darren Fortner, a franchisee based in Indiana, who took home the esteemed Spirit of Wireless Zone Award. Fortner has a proven track record of outstanding sales performance and demonstrated strong commitment to the community by coordinating a number of charitable events and donations throughout 2017. The brand's highest award, Franchisee of the Year, was awarded to Dave Bogart, franchise owner of three stores across New York, who, like Fortner, was recognized for his consistent performance and community involvement.

"These two franchisees are perfect representations of what can be achieved with hard work and dedication," said Staszewski. "Both Darren and Dave have been mentors to both new and existing Wireless Zone franchisees for decades and are models for the operators we hope to welcome into our system in the years to come. We were thrilled to recognize them for contributing to our success and look forward to what they're able to accomplish in the future."

