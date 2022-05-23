Wireline Logging Services Market Size in Ecuador to Grow by USD 28.68 mn | Increasing Demand from the Oil and Gas Industry to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry. Gas and oil well operators use electric wires for wireline logging services such as well intervention, pipeline recovery, and reservoir evaluation. These services are used to convey data during workover efforts and to find out the amount of organic carbon and hydrocarbons possessed by a well. Technical advances in oil and gas exploration and production operations have aided the wireline logging services market in Ecuador. The continuous growth in exploration, production, and completion activities to meet the growing demand for energy will further lead to market growth during the forecast period.

Crude oil price fluctuations will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Oil prices have been highly volatile since 2020 due to factors such as the supply-demand gap and geopolitical issues. Hence, market volatility in oil prices has a negative impact on drilling and completion activities, which will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Company Profiles

The wireline logging services market in Ecuador is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in research and development to compete in the market. Heavy expenditures are being made in research and development to improve technologies, and numerous technological breakthroughs in well building and resource recovery are projected to be significant drivers for the vendors.

The wireline logging services market in Ecuador report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Baker Hughes Co., China National Petroleum Corp., GO Wireline LLC, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., OiLSERV, Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., and Weatherford International Plc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wireline logging services market in Ecuador report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into Open hole and cased hole segments. The open hole segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Open-hole logging is the most widely used technique. Searches for new oil and gas resources will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

segments. The will contribute the largest share of the market. Open-hole logging is the most widely used technique. Searches for new oil and gas resources will boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. By deployment, the market is classified into onshore and offshore segments. The onshore sector is expected to account for a significant portion of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Wireline Logging Services Market In Ecuador Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.68 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.91 Regional analysis Ecuador Performing market contribution Ecuador at 100% Key consumer countries Ecuador Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., China National Petroleum Corp., GO Wireline LLC, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., OiLSERV, Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Ecuador - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Ecuador - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Ecuador : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Ecuador : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Open hole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Open hole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Open hole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Open hole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Open hole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cased hole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Cased hole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cased hole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Cased hole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cased hole - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 55: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Baker Hughes Co. - Key news



Exhibit 58: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

10.4 China National Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 60: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: China National Petroleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 62: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 GO Wireline LLC

Exhibit 63: GO Wireline LLC - Overview



Exhibit 64: GO Wireline LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: GO Wireline LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 66: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Halliburton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Nabors Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 OiLSERV

Exhibit 75: OiLSERV - Overview



Exhibit 76: OiLSERV - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: OiLSERV - Key offerings

10.9 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Superior Energy Services Inc.

Exhibit 82: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Superior Energy Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 86: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 87: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 90: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 91: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

