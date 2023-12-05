WIRES Announces 2024 Officers and Board of Directors

Jodi Moskowitz, Deputy General Counsel & RTO Strategy Officer at PSEG,
Named WIRES President

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRES, the transmission trade association that promotes investment in all aspects of the high-voltage grid, announced today its 2024 leadership team, with Jodi Moskowitz, Deputy General Counsel & RTO Strategy Officer at Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), elected as the new WIRES President. 

WIRES 2024 Officers:

  • President: Jodi Moskowitz, Deputy General Counsel & RTO Strategy Officer, PSEG
  • Vice President: Amanda Rumsey, Manager, PJM and Federal Regulatory Policy, PPL Electric Utilities
  • Secretary: David Burnham, Director, Transmission Policy, Eversource Energy
  • Treasurer: Devin McMackin, Manager, Federal Affairs, ITC ‎Holdings

"The general consensus is that the U.S. grid will need to double or triple in size by 2050 in order to meet our ambitious climate goals," said Larry Gasteiger, Executive Director of WIRES. "While 2023 saw progress from FERC and DOE in addressing some obstacles to building needed transmission, there is still considerably more work that needs to be done. In 2024 WIRES will continue our mission to elevate awareness of the numerous benefits of transmission infrastructure while highlighting advanced transmission technologies that can also be deployed to expand the capacity and reliability of the grid. I want to thank the WIRES 2023 Officers and Board of Directors for their tireless work, and I look forward to working closely with Jodi Moskowitz, the incoming WIRES president, and the entire 2024 leadership team."

WIRES' current president, Stacey Burbure will join the WIRES Board of Directors in 2024. Current directors, Brian Gemmell and Dave Weaver have been elected to a second, two-year board term. Nina Plaushin, Vice President of Regulatory & Federal Affairs at ITC Holdings, will step down from the board at the end of 2023. 

WIRES 2024 Board of Directors:

  • Stacey Burbure, Vice President of FERC & RTO Strategy & Policy, American Electric Power (AEP)
  • Brian Gemmell, Chief Operating Officer, NY Electric, National Grid
  • Tom Hestermann, Retired, Manager, Transmission Policy, Sunflower Electric Power Corp.
  • Will Sauer, Managing Director, Federal Regulatory Affairs, Duke Energy
  • Dave Weaver, Vice President, Transmission Strategy, Exelon

"There is a need for significant amounts of new infrastructure to continue to ensure reliability for customers in the face of ever-increasing changes to the generation mix, ambitious clean energy targets, the occurrence of extreme weather events and threats to cyber and physical security," said Jodi Moskowitz, Deputy General Counsel & RTO Strategy Officer, PSEG and WIRES incoming 2024 president. "In the year ahead, I look forward to working with Larry Gasteiger and the WIRES leadership team to educate policymakers and key stakeholders on the benefits of transmission infrastructure and the need for regulatory certainty to encourage investment in that infrastructure."

WIRES Reports
WIRES disseminates research and reports that help educate regulators, legislators, and the industry on a variety of transmission issues. The most recent study, a Primer on Transmission Formula Rates (TFRs), explores what TFRs are, describes how FERC applies such rates, and assesses the positive ratemaking characteristics inherent in the use of TFRs for customers, regulators, transmission owners, and other industry stakeholders. Visit the WIRES Reports page for these and other transmission industry resources.

WIRES Tech Talks
As part of its mission, WIRES seeks to raise awareness of innovative transmission technologies that can help accelerate development of a more robust grid. The WIRES Tech Talks webinar series features WIRES' rapidly growing roster of Associate Members discussing a variety of Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs) and other advanced technology. Topics have included Dynamic Line Ratings (DLR), advanced conductors, and next generation sensors and data analytics, and the discussions have included utility adoption and case studies. The series will continue into 2024. Visit the WIRES Events page to learn more.

About WIRES
WIRES is a non-profit trade association of investor-, publicly-, and cooperatively-owned transmission providers, transmission customers, regional grid managers, and equipment and service companies. WIRES promotes investment in electric transmission and progressive state and federal policies that advance energy markets, economic efficiency, and consumer and environmental benefits through development of electric power infrastructure. For more information, visit www.wiresgroup.com.

