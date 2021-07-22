WireSecure Announces Tony Chung As Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WireSecure, a leading fintech solution for preventing wire fraud and automating payments in private markets and M&A transactions, has announced Tony Chung as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Chung joins WireSecure with more than 20 years of experience in private equity and sales, having served most recently as the Chief Business Development Officer for CEPRES, and General Manager, Global Head of Private Equity for FIS. In this new role, he will be responsible for driving revenue growth for WireSecure through the development of new products and services and expanding the company's footprint as the preferred solution for eliminating wire fraud risk.

"I am incredibly thrilled to work with Tony again. His experience is a significant asset in the growth of our firm," noted Brian Twibell, Chief Executive Officer for WireSecure. "Wire fraud scams have increased not only in frequency but in sophistication in recent years and our tech-enabled solution that creates private, secure communities is uniquely suited to identify and protect against these threats. With the addition of Tony to our team, we will be able to expand the work we do and increase our capacity to provide solutions for the thousands of companies who struggle with this reality every single day."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Chung will be responsible for leading the firm's growth strategies and ensuring greater adoption of WireSecure's fraud prevention services. He joins WireSecure amid rapid growth for the company, which has expanded to meet new demands for identity verification and fraud prevention when transferring funds between parties.

"There could not be a more important time for private capital markets and the investment banking industry to have a secure and safe way to transfer funds that fully protects them against fraud and business email compromise risks," noted Tony Chung. "Unfortunately, instances of wire fraud have increased during the pandemic, and they are only getting worse. As Chief Revenue Officer for WireSecure, I am extremely driven to bring our solution to every corner of the marketplace – to accelerate our growth trajectory and deliver benefits to our clients and prospects who needed this solution yesterday."

To learn more about WireSecure and request a demo for ID verification and fraud prevention services, please visit www.wiresecure.com.

About WireSecure

WireSecure was founded in 2019 to address the increasing threats of wire fraud and phishing scams within private capital markets and M&A. The company's intuitive solution creates secure communities and ensures each participant or business identity's financial information is verified and protected. WireSecure is used by leading fund administrators and managers, private capital markets investors, and M&A shareholders.

