Wirestock Raises $23 Million Series A to Scale the World's Leading Multimodal Data Platform

Funding will accelerate the expansion of Wirestock's data platform and the company's ability to deliver premium, ethically sourced multimodal datasets to the world's leading AI labs while deepening its commitment to empowering creators globally

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirestock, the platform connecting the world's creative community with the frontier of artificial intelligence, today announced the close of a $23 million Series A funding round led by Nava Ventures with participation from SBVP (co-founded by Sheryl Sandberg), Formula VC, I2BF Global Ventures and other strategic and existing investors. The investment will fuel the next chapter of Wirestock's mission: building the definitive platform for creators to monetize their skills while powering the most advanced AI models in the world with premium, human-made multimodal data. Data that isn't scraped or repurposed, but made intentionally.

Since its founding, Wirestock has grown to a community of more than 700,000 creators spanning photographers, videographers, graphic designers, 3D artists, filmmakers, and musicians who have collectively contributed millions of assets to the platform, with millions of dollars paid directly to creators monthly. These figures are evidence that human creativity and technological progress reinforce rather than undermine each other. Moving to an AI licensing model has driven 20x YoY growth in creator payouts, and aided in the business surpassing a 40M annual run rate.

Wirestock is at the cutting edge of the rapidly growing multimodal data ecosystem. Post this

"Wirestock has built an incredibly versatile platform that orchestrates the creation, curation, and delivery of complex multimodal datasets," said Mikayel Khachatryan, CEO and co-founder of Wirestock. "By learning from this data, AI models gain a deeper understanding of the world around us and become more capable of performing creative tasks. With all this innovation, we never lose sight of what powers Wirestock, our global community of creators. We remain deeply committed to fair compensation, transparency, and providing ethical data that drives responsible AI development."

"This investment will allow us to deepen our research and continue expanding the platform to meet the evolving data needs of future AI models. We're excited to partner with Nava Ventures and other like-minded investors who share this vision."

Next Generation Multimodal Data

Wirestock's datasets are built for the demands of modern multimodal architectures, serving major hyperscalers and frontier AI labs. Most visual data used to train AI models today was never intended for that purpose. It was produced for entertainment, marketing, or social media, and repurposed after the fact. Wirestock takes the opposite approach. Every asset on the platform is sourced, curated, and structured specifically for AI learning, spanning images, video, 3D models, design, and real-world spatial data.

Curation is handled through layered pipelines combining human expert review and AI-assisted moderation, producing datasets with high signal-to-noise ratios, dense semantic annotations, and tight image-text alignment essential for vision-language model training. The result is something closer to a textbook than a data dump: content organized intentionally around how AI models practically learn to understand the visual world and human creativity. For the AI labs building the next generation of foundation models, that distinction directly impacts convergence speed, downstream task performance, and deployment robustness. With over 700,000 credentialed creators contributing across a wide range of creative disciplines, Wirestock has assembled a data sourcing and curation infrastructure that no competitor has replicated.



This is the position that Wirestock's Series A will strengthen. The investment will expand the company's capacity to execute on increasingly complex custom datasets, extend coverage across emerging creative modalities, and deepen the integrations that make Wirestock's data pipelines a seamless extension of its AI lab partners' research workflows. As the models being built today push into new domains of perception, generation, and reasoning, the infrastructure required to train them must keep pace. Wirestock is building that infrastructure.

"Wirestock is at the cutting edge of the rapidly growing multimodal data ecosystem," said Freddie Martignetti of Nava Ventures. "As artificial intelligence progresses past language-based systems, multimodal data will become an increasingly important part of any model's training. Mikayel and the team at Wirestock have a deeply prepared mind in the space, and have positioned themselves as clear leaders in the category."

Building the World's Leading Monetization Platform for Creators

A significant portion of the Series A will be directed toward expanding Wirestock's creator platform developing new tools, capabilities, and earning pathways that make it easier for creative professionals at every stage of their career to contribute meaningfully and earn consistently.

The platform already supports a wide range of disciplines in photography, video, graphic design, motion design, 3D modeling, music, and more and will continue expanding its creative disciplines, project formats, and compensation structures. Every creator on Wirestock knows precisely where their work goes and how they will be paid for it. That transparency is foundational, and it is not negotiable.

About Wirestock

Wirestock is the world's leading platform for creators to monetize their skills while powering the frontier of artificial intelligence with premium, ethically sourced multimodal training data. With a global community of over 700,000 creators who have earned millions of dollars on the platform, and partnerships with the world's leading AI labs, Wirestock operates at the intersection of the creative economy and cutting-edge AI development. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at: wirestock.io

About Nava Ventures

Nava Ventures is a modern, early-stage investment firm built on more than a decade of venture capital experience. The firm partners with founders who are creating new markets, changing industries, and building companies with a positive impact on the world. For more information, visit nava.vc.

SOURCE Wirestock