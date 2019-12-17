WireWheel and Anira Solutions Join Forces to Help Companies Launch and Evolve Data Privacy Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel, a leading provider of data privacy management solutions, today announced a partnership with Anira Solutions, Inc., experts in data governance and regulatory compliance. Using WireWheel's comprehensive platform, Anira helps companies build and manage privacy operations to meet increasingly stringent and complex laws.

New regulations and escalating customer expectations are demanding greater transparency about data privacy. Namely, legal requirements to make sure consumers understand how their personal data is collected and used. These requirements are driving companies to evaluate their data stores more closely. At the same time, companies are working to streamline processes throughout their data supply chain so they can anticipate and respond to customer requests for information.

WireWheel surfaces data from disparate systems and functions within an organization to provide holistic insights and to enable end-to-end management of the data privacy lifecycle.

WireWheel's data privacy platform helps companies tackle critical privacy problems, including:

Subject Rights Request fulfillment

Privacy Impact Assessments and documentation

Privacy Vendor Assessments

Data Discovery and Classification

Data Inventories and Data Flow Mapping

"WireWheel and Anira work together to help companies confidently navigate what could easily become an overwhelming challenge," said WireWheel co-founder and CEO Justin Antonipillai. "By following a proven process, companies can now stand up data privacy operations quickly and respond to evolving legal requirements efficiently."

Anitha Sunkara, Anira's CEO, said, "By replacing tedious, manual processes with intelligent automation, our partnership with WireWheel dramatically reduces the time needed to achieve operational compliance with CCPA, GDPR, and other related regulations. WireWheel is easily customized to match companies' unique workflows and data supply chains, so it can be adopted by companies of all types as they grow their privacy practices."

As a central hub for privacy management operations, WireWheel partners with top privacy, security and data management solutions to accelerate compliance and improve the end-to-end privacy experience. More details about WireWheel's partner ecosystem and integrated solutions are available at www.wirewheel.io/technical-partners .

About WireWheel Inc.

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel's intuitive privacy management platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including data inventory and mapping, collaboration, vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at www.wirewheel.io .

Anira Solutions, Inc.

Anira is a pioneer in providing digital transformation solutions and helping businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Anira offers a gamut of services including strategic consulting, information management, application development, digital testing, cloud management, data governance, mobility and Internet of Things (IoT). For more information visit https://www.anirasolutions.net .

