WireWheel and IDology Partner to Verify and Authenticate Subject Rights Requests for CCPA, GDPR and Evolving Privacy Laws

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel, the leading provider of data privacy management solutions, announced a partnership with IDology, a GBG company and the leading provider of innovative identity solutions and fraud prevention tools for digital environments. The two will work together to offer a critical solution for verifying and authenticating the identities of consumers who submit Subject Rights Requests (SRRs) under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other privacy laws.

CCPA requires that companies provide consumers with a secure method for submitting SRRs to request access, deletion, correction or movement of personal data that companies have collected, as well as opt-out of its sale. Verification and authentication are critical steps in preventing data breaches that could result from sending personal information to the wrong individual. Yet, to fulfill SRRs, companies are legally prevented from directly collecting any personal information they do not already know. As a third party, the integration between WireWheel and IDology's solutions removes the burden so companies can confidently process the requests.

As part of its SRR fulfillment platform, WireWheel will utilize IDology's identity verification solution to verify that an identity asset provided by a consumer, such as a driver's license, is legitimate and authenticate that it belongs to the individual. Companies can offer consumers multiple methods to dynamically verify their identities and ensure a simple, seamless online experience. The IDology solution also supports SRRs via phone through its secure, integrated process for call center environments.

"The complexity of verifying and authenticating SRRs is the most daunting part of CCPA compliance for many companies," said former Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Obama Administration and current WireWheel CEO Justin Antonipillai. "By partnering with IDology, we can offer companies a digital identity verification and authentication solution that's flexible, secure and easy to deploy. Its scalability enables full automation of CCPA SSRs and other types of privacy requests."

New regulations and escalating customer expectations are demanding greater transparency about data privacy. At the same time, companies are working to streamline processes throughout their data supply chain so they can anticipate and respond to customer requests for information.

"Our partnership with WireWheel plays a key role in helping companies implement a secure, comprehensive privacy management platform," said John Dancu, president and CEO of IDology. "As trustees of personal data, companies fulfilling SRRs must ensure they have the right friction at the right time and are end-user friendly while remaining safe and accessible only to those who have a legal right to the data."

WireWheel's data privacy platform helps companies tackle critical privacy problems, including:

Subject Rights Requests fulfillment

Privacy Impact Assessments and documentation

Privacy Vendor Assessments

Data Discovery and Classification

Data Inventories and Data Flow Mapping

WireWheel partners with top privacy, security, and data management solutions to accelerate compliance and improve the end-to-end privacy experience. More details about WireWheel's partner ecosystem and integrated solutions are available at https://wirewheel.io/technical-partners/ .

About WireWheel Inc.

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel's intuitive privacy management platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including data inventory and mapping, collaboration, vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at www.wirewheel.io .

About IDology

IDology, a GBG company, provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individual's identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help drive revenue, decrease costs, prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention that ultimately helps increase customer acquisition and improve the customer experience. IDology has developed an innovative and on-demand technology platform that allows customers to control the entire proofing process and provides the flexibility to make configuration changes that are deployed automatically—without having to rely on internal IT resources or IDology's customer service so businesses can stay ahead of the fraud landscape while maintaining compliance. This infographic depicts the various potential workflows between California requestor type, channel, and verification method. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

