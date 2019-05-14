WireWheel Named a 2019 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel, a leading privacy and data protection platform, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner April 2019 Cool Vendors in Privacy Management report. The Cool Vendors report by Bart Willemsen, Alan Dayley, and Nader Henein warns that "by 2021, organizations that bypass privacy requirements and are caught lacking in privacy protection will pay double the compliance costs than best-practice-adhering competitors."

Gartner also recommends organizations "increase customer trust by creating a smooth and direct privacy user experience by prioritizing automation and self-service capabilities over manual processes and reducing manual workforce pressure."

"We believe recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor confirms that our strategy is addressing the top challenges privacy and IT teams struggle with every day," said Justin Antonipillai, CEO and co-founder of WireWheel. "We help companies accelerate compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulations by making sure they know what personal data they have, where it resides, how it's processed, and who has access to it. As a result, they build trust with consumers, who expect their vendors to communicate openly and respond to data requests rapidly."

WireWheel's unique combination of functions increases transparency and efficient collaboration across privacy, security, business, and technical teams. Machine learning for data discovery and classification provides insight into an organization's data management architecture, along with context and control required to make privacy management decisions.

Click here to get the full report (Gartner research subscription required).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WireWheel, Inc.

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel's intuitive privacy and data protection platform manages privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, companies can comply more quickly and efficiently with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Founded by leading experts in privacy protection, application development, and data engineering, WireWheel supports all phases of a privacy management program, including data inventory and mapping, collaboration, vendor risk management and more. Learn more at www.wirewheel.io, or arrange a demo at info@wirewheel.io.

Visit us on social:

SOURCE WireWheel

Related Links

http://www.wirewheel.io

