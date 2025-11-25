Wirex and Crossmint Partner to Expand On-Chain Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global leader in stablecoin-based payment infrastructure, has announced a strategic partnership with Crossmint, enabling Wirex to extend its on-chain stablecoin payments, card settlement, and banking connectivity to non-EVM chains, starting with Stellar.

This collaboration marks a major step toward unlocking true multichain stablecoin payments, bringing Wirex's award-winning non-custodial architecture to ecosystems traditionally underserved by Web3 payment infrastructure.

With this expansion, Wirex becomes the first global payments provider to deliver banking-grade stablecoin settlement, including on-chain card payments, broad merchant acceptance, and real-time, programmable value transfer, across non-EVM environments at scale.

Through Crossmint's unified smart account infrastructure, Wirex will introduce seamless, native stablecoin payment capabilities on non-EVM chains. This integration allows Wirex to deploy its full suite of stablecoin payment technologies on networks like Stellar — maintaining the same high standards of programmability, compliance, and security available on EVM-based chains.

Wirex selected Crossmint for its advanced ability to streamline blockchain interoperability and enterprise-grade deployment. Crossmint's infrastructure allows Wirex to:

Orchestrate smart accounts across multiple non-EVM chains through one SDK

Provide flexible governance models, multi-sig, and smart automation

Offer seamless key management, rotation, and updating without user friction

Integrate Wirex's APIs directly into Crossmint's SDK—giving Crossmint's partners instant access to Wirex's stablecoin rails

This allows Wirex to launch new chain integrations in weeks rather than months, with enterprise-grade compliance baked in.

Daniel Rowlands, General Manager at Wirex Pay, said: "Partnering with Crossmint allows Wirex to bring our stablecoin infrastructure to non-EVM chains at scale. This is a major milestone in our mission to make stablecoin payments truly multichain, programmable, and ready for the next generation of Web3 banking."

With this expansion, Wirex becomes the first global payments provider to deliver banking-grade stablecoin settlement, including on-chain card payments, broad merchant acceptance, and real-time, programmable value transfer, across non-EVM environments at scale.

The partnership accelerates the adoption of Wirex's stablecoin infrastructure, which provides:

Fully on-chain, non-custodial stablecoin accounts

accounts Global card acceptance at 80M+ Visa merchants

1:1 fiat ↔ stablecoin conversions with zero spreads

conversions with zero spreads Zero-fee FX and cross-border stablecoin transfers

transfers Instant on/off-ramp to local banking rails (ACH, SEPA, FPS and more)

Programmable payments, treasury automation, and agent-ready flows

Rodri Fernández Touza, Co-Founder of Crossmint, added: "Wirex is setting the standard for non-custodial stablecoin payments. By integrating their infrastructure directly into our SDK, any Crossmint customer can now build global, compliant, and programmable payment experiences—regardless of chain."

Now available to any ecosystem supported through Crossmint, these capabilities give non-EVM chains the same payment tooling available to Ethereum-based environments, removing fragmentation and accelerating real-world adoption.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

About Crossmint

Crossmint is recognized as the industry's leading provider of wallet infrastructure—trusted by global financial brands for programmable, enterprise-ready smart accounts that bring the scalability and compliance required for the next generation of Web3 banking and payments.

| crossmint.com |

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831740/Wirex_crossmint.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5641485/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex