Wirex Launches Competitive Affiliate Marketing Program for Crypto Enthusiasts

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading crypto payments platform with over 5.5 million users globally, has launched their market-leading affiliate program. It offers unlimited rewards to affiliates promoting new customers to use the company's next-gen products.

The program will incentivise third parties to invite users to experience Wirex's suite of innovative features. Wirex is an award-winning payments platform allowing users to buy, hold, exchange and sell multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies, spend funds with a crypto-enabled debit card or grow their portfolio with wealth-management products.

Affiliates can earn up to $50 per customer, making the program one of the most competitive in the industry. They will be rewarded for every user that signs up and uses Wirex's Multiply, X-Accounts or DUO products, or makes a transaction with their debit card. Wirex have hired a new Affiliate Executive to manage the process, offering limitless earning potential, a unified dashboard to monitor earnings, dedicated support, and access to exclusive marketing collateral.

Wirex has already established successful partnerships with major brands, becoming Mastercard's first ever crypto-native principal member, and ensuring maximum security through Fireblocks' enterprise technology. Last month, they signed a long-term global strategic partnership with Visa.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, commented: "We hope the affiliate program will help to empower everyone to take advantage of the benefits of crypto. Users with any risk appetite can be rewarded by depositing their funds into Wirex, whether that's to earn passive income from X-Accounts or take advantage of market volatility for high interest with DUO and Multiply."

The news follows Wirex's recent launch of a refer-a-friend scheme that offers referrers and referees up to $15 in WXT for every successful referral.

For full details about the affiliate program and how to sign up, visit: wirexapp.com/affiliate

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Founded in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex was created to make the digital economy accessible to everyone. With over 5 million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Australia, Wirex has built out a suite of products ensuring it's the go-to wealth management app.

