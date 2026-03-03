Wirex launches Wirex Agents to enable AI-driven stablecoin cards and autonomous micropayments

News provided by

Wirex

Mar 03, 2026, 09:38 ET

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading stablecoin card issuer and principal member of Visa and Mastercard serving 7+ million users globally, today announced Wirex Agents - a non-custodial infrastructure layer enabling AI agents to create stablecoin cards, open virtual accounts, and execute autonomous financial transactions directly onchain.

Continue Reading
Wirex Agents is available now for developers and partners building agentic commerce, AI-native financial workflows, and programmable money movement. (PRNewsfoto/Wirex)
Wirex Agents is available now for developers and partners building agentic commerce, AI-native financial workflows, and programmable money movement. (PRNewsfoto/Wirex)

AI is already managing workflows like subscription operations, payout routing, and cost settlement, but execution still often stops at the payment step. Wirex Agents closes that gap by enabling AI-driven transactions on stablecoin rails without requiring the agent to take custody of funds.

Wirex Agents is available now for developers and partners building agentic commerce, AI-native financial workflows, and programmable money movement. Learn more: https://wirexapp.com/agents

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "We believe the next wave of financial innovation will not be driven by apps, but by autonomous systems. Wirex Agents provides the infrastructure AI needs to store value, issue cards, and transact globally, without custody risk and without friction. The agent economy requires real payment rails, not experimental tooling. With Wirex BaaS, we're delivering production-grade infrastructure designed for both humans and machines."

Built for machine-native transactions on Wirex BaaS

Wirex Agents is powered by Wirex BaaS, Wirex's non-custodial stablecoin payment layer designed for programmable finance and machine-native transactions. Through Wirex's regulated connectivity while preserving non-custodial architecture, AI agents can access:

  • Stablecoin-powered Visa cards
  • Stablecoin virtual bank accounts
  • Push-to-card payments
  • Cross-border transfers
  • Cashback-as-a-service infrastructure

This launch builds on payment rails Wirex already operates at scale, reflecting the operational maturity required for real-world settlement and card-linked money movement. Wirex's onchain payment volume exceeds $840M annualised, transparently trackable at: https://paymentscan.xyz/issuers/wirex

MCP server and reusable agent skills for developers

As part of the release, Wirex is launching two components designed to make financial execution practical inside modern agent workflows:

  1. MCP server (Machine Commerce Protocol)
    A server layer enabling AI systems to interact directly with Wirex payment rails for stablecoin card issuance, payouts, and treasury automation.
  2. Agent skills
    Reusable payment capabilities that can be integrated across agent clients and frameworks, including Claude Code and other agent toolchains, so teams can add real execution without building proprietary payment infrastructure.

Technical documentation: https://docs.wirexapp.com/docs/agent-skills

What Wirex Agents enables

The agent economy represents a shift where AI systems manage subscriptions, settle compute costs, execute arbitrage, pay vendors, and run treasury operations autonomously.

Wirex Agents is designed to support those workflows through:

  • Non-custodial stablecoin infrastructure
  • Direct Visa payment rails
  • Global settlement via ACH, SEPA, FPS, SWIFT, and push-to-card
  • 1:1 stablecoin conversion with zero spreads
  • Merchant acceptance at 80M+ locations
  • By combining card issuance, banking connectivity, and programmable payments, Wirex is positioning stablecoins as usable machine-native money, built for real-world commerce, not just onchain transfers.

Learn more: https://wirexapp.com/agents
Developers: https://www.wirexapp.com/developers

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere — instantly and effortlessly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924835/Wirex_Agents.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5833554/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Wirex Launches Visa Direct Stablecoin Push-to-Card for BaaS Clients--Reaching 3B+ Cards

Wirex Launches Visa Direct Stablecoin Push-to-Card for BaaS Clients--Reaching 3B+ Cards

Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, announced Stablecoin Push-to-Card, powered by Visa Direct. Wirex is...
Bitcoin Meets Commerce: Wirex and Chimera Wallet Bring Bitcoin spending to 80M+ Merchants

Bitcoin Meets Commerce: Wirex and Chimera Wallet Bring Bitcoin spending to 80M+ Merchants

Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced it is powering the launch of the Chimera Card — a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics