Wirex Limited Raises the Bar on Transparency With Candid 2025 Report - Over £630,000 in Suspected Illicit Funds Blocked

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Limited has released its 2025 Transparency Report, offering an unfiltered, data-rich view of how the firm protects customers, tackles financial crime, and strengthens trust through measurable accountability.

Authored by CEO Chet Shah, the report departs from the industry norm of vague claims and instead publishes clear evidence of what the company has achieved - and where it knows it must go further.

At the heart of the report is a stark number: in 2025, Wirex Limited prevented £630,000 in suspected laundered funds from entering or moving through the financial system. For an industry under constant scrutiny, this marks a concrete demonstration of controls working in real time.

"When I was appointed, I committed to leading with transparency because trust is earned through facts, not slogans," said Chet Shah, CEO of Wirex Limited. "This report is our way of showing customers, partners, and regulators how we balance growth with safety, accountability, and a relentless focus on doing the right things."

In a sector full of big claims and thin evidence, Wirex Limited is choosing to show its workings. The 2025 Transparency Report lays out what the company is actually seeing on the ground, how it responds, and where it's pushing itself to improve - without hiding behind generic industry language.

Key Highlights

The Report lays out detailed outcomes across fraud prevention, anti-money laundering efforts, sanctions compliance, customer complaints, and Wirex Limited's people-driven culture. Highlights include:

Fraud prevention: With fraud rife in the UK, Wirex Limited stopped £183,752 from being lost to retail scams in 2025, including £156,145 linked to APP fraud .

With rife in the UK, Wirex Limited stopped £183,752 from being lost to retail scams in 2025, including £156,145 linked to APP . Money-laundering disruption : Wirex Limited submitted c500 Suspicious Activity Reports to the UK National Crime Agency and supported 87 law-enforcement requests, including complex investigations involving mule networks.

Wirex Limited submitted c500 Suspicious Activity Reports to the UK National Crime Agency and supported 87 law-enforcement requests, including complex investigations involving mule networks. Real-time sanctions vigilance : With sanctions regimes shifting rapidly, Wirex Limited screened against 30+ global sanctions lists every day.

With sanctions regimes shifting rapidly, Wirex Limited screened against 30+ global sanctions lists every day. Customer complaint transparency : Wirex Limited received 244 complaints , resolving 68% within 15 working days. The firm upheld 36 complaints , with "freezing of funds" the main theme.

Wirex Limited received , resolving within 15 working days. The firm upheld , with "freezing of funds" the main theme. Culture and people metrics: Wirex Limited reports strong indicators of organisational health including a 49%/51% gender balance, an Employee Net Promoter Score of 57, a 4.6 Glassdoor score, and a 1.3% voluntary turnover rate. These underscore what the CEO describes as "a culture built on accountability and honest dialogue, not posters on a wall".

These are only a slice of the report's findings - the full publication includes deeper breakdowns, context, and an indication of the priorities Wirex Limited has set for 2026.

Regulatory Engagement

The report mentions that in 2025 the Financial Conduct Authority inspected Wirex Limited's financial-crime controls and fraud framework, and offered helpful recommendations, but did not identify material issues - a point the CEO frames as validation of its direction, not a finish line.

"Protecting customers at scale takes constant work," said Chet. "Publishing this report is part of holding ourselves accountable and earning trust one decision at a time."

The Wirex Limited 2025 Transparency Report is available now. Download the full report.

