WireX Systems Expands Leadership Team With Cybersecurity Executive Miguel Carrero Into Its Advisory Board

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WireX Systems, an industry disruptor in the Network Detection & Response (NDR), today announced the expansion of its Advisory Board with the addition of Miguel Carrero. A seasoned executive with decades of enterprise software and cybersecurity leadership experience, Miguel will help strengthen WireX Systems's position as a leader in new approaches to network security for Enterprise and MSSP organizations evolving towards Extended Detection & Response (XDR).

WireX Systems

Miguel brings a variety of experiences in large, medium and early-stage companies. Over the last decade, Miguel has been the Worldwide Head of Product and Solutions of ArcSight: a business unit within Enterprise Security Products in HP Software, Chief Revenue Officer of Siemplify (the leading independent SOAR platform) and SVP & General Manager of the security business unit of Mobileum, a private equity-backed company that operates in the telecommunications industry.

WireX Systems is the only solution in the market that combines deep network security analytics with the ability to capture and keep all relevant network contextual information. Enterprise and MSSP will avoid the traditional trade-off between analyzing and keeping all relevant network information and a cost-prohibitive storage infrastructure. WireX Systems provides the richness and simplicity for security personnel to detect, investigate and remediate security threats that transit through the network. WireX Systems increase the effectiveness of analysts in charge of detecting and responding to threats while freeing up time to pursue proactive security hunting. Security teams of enterprises and MSSP organizations rely on WireX Systems for NDR as they evolve towards Extended Detection & Response that combines the multiple paradigms of network, cloud, endpoint and applications.

WireX Systems is proud to announce this addition to the team. Miguel brings extensive cybersecurity expertise and unique knowledge of the landscape to aid in the growth of WireX Systems's vision and go to market strategies.

"Providing full visibility across the entire network, whether on-prem or in the cloud, with the ability to rapidly detect, investigate, and respond is of top priority for Security Leaders today.

"WireX Systems delivers on the NDR promise by helping security teams to move from detection and alerts to diagnostics and remediation," says Tomer Saban, Co-founder & CEO of WireX Systems. "With Miguel's guidance, we are excited to continue to expand our solution and meet the growing demand of enterprise customers and MSSP partners globally."

"With its completeness of vision and unique technology, WireX Systems is best positioned to become a leader in the NDR space and also support the evolution towards Extended Detection & Response," adds Miguel.

WireX Systems is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with R&D in Israel.

For more information about WireX Systems, please visit www.wirexsystems.com and follow,LinkedIn/WireX Systems.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE WireX Systems

Related Links

http://www.wirexsystems.com

