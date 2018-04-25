WireX Systems joins Gigamon to provide deeper visibility into security threats and accelerate incident response.

WireX Systems and Gigamon integration (WireX Systems-Gigamon Integration) provides easy-to-use forensics context, efficiently delivering months of in-depth visibility to reveal the scope and impact of security incidents. By up-leveling skills and creating powerful workflows for knowledge sharing, the WireX Systems integrated investigation framework helps every team member in the SOC to become a valuable analyst.

To truly investigate security threats, organizations must capture and analyze huge amounts of network traffic. Unfortunately, not only does the complexity of sorting through mountains of packets require rare, advanced skill sets, but capturing everything is a storage nightmare. As a result, organizations often only store a few days' worth of packets – not nearly enough to enable an effective response.

To help organizations overcome storage limitations and skill set barriers, the WireX Systems Integrated Investigation provides context to security alerts and eliminates the heavy lifting of data analysis. The solution automatically classifies precise user behaviors within each application, extracts actual content – and not just metadata – in real time and stores it for months. This way, security teams can easily access emails, chats, file transfers, database transactions and remote logins to gain full context of security incidents.

Unlike complex legacy solutions that are slow to parse data and require very high skillset in order to operate, WireX Systems Integrated Investigation Platform can be used across the entire security organization – SOC, incident response, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) manager – to quickly validate alerts, handle complex Investigations and diminish ticket escalation. When malicious activity is detected, the WireX Systems Integrated Investigation Platform retrieves related alerts from an organization's SIEM system and searches across all its own analysis sensors to compile clear, comprehensive data for an investigation. While managing and documenting the process, the WireX Systems Integrated Investigation Platform also enriches this data using external tools, such as threat intelligence feeds, Sandbox technologies, IP reputation tools and Geo location to deliver the necessary information to take action.

"Integrating Gigamon's GigaSECURE® Platform with WireX Systems Investigation platform provides enhanced visibility into threats as well as an automatic collection, analysis and visualization of the data to enable response in minutes," said Tomer Saban, WireX Systems CEO.

WireX Systems is shifting the paradigm in incident response with a solution that enables every security team member to conduct deeper, more effective investigations while automatically collecting and analyzing event related information.

The company was founded in 2010 to deliver cutting-edge forensics systems for intelligence agencies across the globe. Today, leading enterprises choose WireX Systems as a key component in their security infrastructure to accelerate incident response.

The company's Contextual Capture™ technology provides immediate context into security alerts, delivering months of in-depth network visibility to the world largest organizations. By up-leveling skills and creating workflows for knowledge sharing, the solution empowers the SOC to handle more threats in significantly less time, thus maximizing security operations ROI.

