Wiring Inglewood for the 2026 World Cup: Next-Gen Smart-City Network to Launch this April

INGLEWOOD, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and to support the five million annual visitors to its Sports and Entertainment District, a first-of-its-kind digital infrastructure network will debut in Inglewood this April. Developed by Los Angeles-based Out-of-home media and technology company WOW, the new street-level network, named EON, is a patented platform that integrates cinematic brand storytelling with real-time civic utility.

WATCH VIDEO

EONs at Sunset EON Traffic Alert

EON introduces a novel, triple-synchronized display technology, allowing multiple digital faces within a single pod to operate collaboratively as one continuous, canvas. Beyond its capabilities as an out-of-home (OOH) media platform, the modular network is engineered to function as a vital smart-city utility. Situated along highly trafficked arterial roads, EON is fully equipped to deliver automated, real-time traffic alerts, event-day detour routing, and emergency public safety messaging to assist motorists and keep the district moving during high-capacity events.

Phase One of the rollout anchors the corridors surrounding major venues - including SoFi Stadium, the Kia Forum, and the Intuit Dome - connecting heavy transit zones along Century Boulevard, Prairie Avenue, Manchester Boulevard, and La Cienega Boulevard. Phase Two, scheduled for later in 2026, will expand the network toward Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the 405 Freeway, capturing traffic entering the city from the south and west.

"As cities prepare for global events of unprecedented scale, civic infrastructure must evolve to handle both complex traffic management and the demand for high-fidelity communication," said Scott Krantz, CEO of WOW. "With EON, we are bringing the technological innovation of our skyline spectaculars down to the street level. It is a scalable, intelligent canvas that keeps the city moving while redefining how information is experienced in the public square."

The deployment of EON establishes a new national model for digital civic infrastructure. By integrating the street-level EON network with WOW's existing large-format Spectaculars on the 405 Freeway and surrounding skyline, the company has created the industry's first comprehensive, dual-layer media ecosystem. This allows for synchronized, district-wide messaging that reaches audiences from the highway down to the pedestrian level.

About WOW

WOW is a Los Angeles–based media technology company redefining out-of-home communication through design, data, and innovation. Its patented platform, EON, and its iconic WOW Spectaculars together form a unified media ecosystem that connects brands and cities through intelligent digital infrastructure - fusing architecture, motion, and storytelling into one seamless experience.

Media Contact:

[email protected] | (310) 644-7777 | www.wowmedia.com

SOURCE WOW