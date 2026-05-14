WIRobotics Secures Approximately KRW 100 Billion (USD 68 Million) Series B Funding

Accelerates Humanoid Commercialization and Expands from Wearables to Integrated Robotics Platforms

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global robotics company WIRobotics (Co-CEOs Yeonbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim) announced that it has completed a KRW 95 billion (approximately USD 68 million) Series B funding round. The investment comes approximately two years after the company's Series A financing in March 2024 (KRW 13 billion) and reflects growing confidence in WIRobotics' next-generation robotics technologies and commercialization potential.

Photo Courtesy of WIRobotics: “ALLEX,” WIRobotics’ humanoid robot platform currently under development to achieve human-level manipulation intelligence.

JB Investment led the round, joined by InterVest, Hana Ventures, Smilegate Investment, SBVA, NH Investment & Securities, Company K Partners, GU Investment, and FuturePlay.

Advancing Humanoid Robotics and Physical AI

WIRobotics has been developing its humanoid robotics platform "ALLEX" based on technologies designed to understand and augment human movement. The company was recently selected for NVIDIA's global robotics and AI development initiative, the "Physical AI Fellowship," further validating its technological capabilities and global growth potential.

The company has identified humanoid robotics as its next major growth engine and is accelerating the development of technologies aimed at enabling human-level object manipulation and interaction capabilities. Through collaborations with AWS and NVIDIA, WIRobotics is advancing next-generation Physical AI technologies while also conducting joint research with leading domestic and global research institutions.

In parallel, the company is engaged in discussions with a global automotive manufacturer regarding manufacturing-environment-based platform validation (PoC). WIRobotics plans to launch a research-focused humanoid platform later this year, expand collaborations with global research institutions, and pursue initial commercialization alongside mass-production readiness targeted for late next year.

Commercial Validation Through WIM

The foundation of WIRobotics' humanoid development comes from years of real-world wearable robotics deployment and accumulated user movement data.

Over the past three years, WIRobotics has built extensive real-world datasets through its wearable walking-assist robot "WIM." Based on this data, the company has developed personalized assistive technologies optimized for individual gait patterns and physical conditions. More recently, WIRobotics expanded into software-driven services through its subscription platform "WIM Premium."

Now entering its third year of commercialization, WIM has surpassed 3,000 cumulative units sold and expanded into key overseas markets including Europe, China, Türkiye, and Japan. Revenue has more than doubled annually, growing from KRW 560 million in 2023 to KRW 1.3 billion in 2024 and KRW 2.79 billion in 2025. In Q1 2026 alone, the company already exceeded its full-year 2024 revenue.

WIM has also received CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years, demonstrating continued global recognition for its technology and product competitiveness.

WIRobotics believes that the movement data and control technologies accumulated through real-world deployment will become a key competitive advantage in the humanoid robotics era. Through wearable robotics technologies, the company aims to extend independent mobility, healthy lifespan, and active social participation.

Expanding Global Operations

Building on its commercialization success, WIRobotics is accelerating its global expansion efforts. In Korea, the company continues to expand commercialization channels through directly operated experience centers and department-store retail partnerships.

Internationally, WIRobotics is establishing a North American entity in California while expanding collaborations with global distributors and healthcare networks to strengthen overseas operations and strategic partnerships.

Scaling Toward Mobile ALLEX Commercialization

The humanoid business is also entering a more advanced commercialization phase. Beginning this year, WIRobotics plans to supply its research-oriented mobile humanoid platform "Mobile ALLEX" to global research institutions and overseas partners, enabling both collaborative R&D and real-world technology validation.

WIRobotics aims to evolve ALLEX beyond a research platform into a next-generation Human Motion Robotics platform capable of natural human interaction. Through partnerships with global research institutions and industrial partners, the company plans to accelerate real-world data acquisition and applied technology development while expanding into broader industrial and service sectors over the long term.

"This investment represents global recognition that the real-world movement data and control technologies accumulated through wearable robotics can evolve into next-generation humanoid robotics," said Yeonbaek Lee, Co-CEO of WIRobotics. "We aim to accelerate the arrival of humanoid robots capable of interacting naturally with people."

Yongjae Kim, Co-CEO of WIRobotics, added, "All investors from our previous Series A round participated again in this Series B financing, demonstrating strong confidence in WIRobotics' technological capabilities and growth potential amid intensifying global humanoid competition. Our mission is to realize humanoids capable of fundamentally human-like interaction and force control, driving a paradigm shift in high-performance manipulation technologies."

He continued, "This investment will further strengthen Korea's humanoid robotics leadership while accelerating mass-production systems and global supply-chain development. Leveraging our proprietary hardware and control technologies, we plan to rapidly expand into Physical AI and intelligent service domains and lead the global humanoid robotics market."

About WIRobotics

WIRobotics is a global robotics company developing wearable and humanoid robotic systems based on human movement data. Since its founding in 2021, the company has commercialized the wearable walking-assist robot "WIM," accumulating extensive real-world user data and control technologies. More recently, WIRobotics has expanded into the Physical AI domain through its humanoid robotics platform "ALLEX."

The company is advancing human-centered robotics technologies spanning from wearable robotics to humanoid systems, with the goal of building next-generation robotics platforms that enhance human mobility and physical capability.

SOURCE WIRobotics