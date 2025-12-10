WIRobotics to Showcase Wearable Walking-Assist Robot "WIM S" at CES 2026 Unveiled

Three Consecutive CES Innovation Awards Accelerate North American Market Expansion

Humanoid Robot ALLEX to Make Its First Global Appearance at CES 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics technology company, announced that it will present a hands-on demonstration of its wearable walking-assist robot WIM S at CES 2026 Unveiled in Las Vegas on January 4.

Photo credit: WIRobotics. The humanoid robot ALLEX holds the WIM S walking-assist wearable device.

CES Unveiled is an official preview event where global media and industry professionals explore key technologies ahead of the main exhibition. At the event, WIRobotics will offer attendees the opportunity to wear and walk with WIM S, first released in Korea in 2025. The demonstration is designed to allow participants to experience the device's enhanced comfort and responsive assistive performance, underscoring the rising global potential of wearable robotics.

WIRobotics received CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years—Robotics / Accessibility & Aging Tech (2024), Robotics (2025), and Digital Health (2026) for WIM KIDS, a model designed for children.

The WIM series is used by seniors, people with limited mobility, and workers who require endurance or musculoskeletal support. Its global presence continues to grow across Korea, Mainland China, Japan, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The WIM S model showcased at Unveiled features major upgrades, including a lighter and more compact form factor for improved portability and comfort. User feedback (VOC) was incorporated to enhance both assistive responsiveness and overall ease of use. WIM S supports four walking modes—Air, Hiking, Care, and Aqua—allowing users to benefit from the device in a wide range of situations, from everyday walking to hiking and strength-focused exercise.

CES 2026 Unveiled will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 4 at Mandalay Bay Level 2, Shoreline Exhibit Hall. WIRobotics will offer interactive walking sessions featuring WIM S throughout the event. During the main CES exhibition at the Venetian Expo (Hall A–D), Booth #54735, the company will also present the first global showcase of ALLEX, an upper-body humanoid robot introduced in August 2025.

"CES Unveiled is where global media first encounter the breakthrough technologies that signal the direction of the year ahead," said Yeonbaek Lee, Co-CEO of WIRobotics. "The fully re-engineered WIM S and the CES debut of our upper-body humanoid ALLEX mark a turning point that introduces a new paradigm for the next generation of robotic technology WIRobotics aims to lead."

About WIRobotics

WIRobotics (We Innovate Robotics) is a global robotics innovator enhancing human mobility and everyday life. With its WIM series recognized with CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years and its next-generation humanoid robot ALLEX, the company integrates human-centered design with advanced engineering, leading the transition toward a "one person, one robot" era.

