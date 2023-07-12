Wisconsin Attorney Nathan DeLadurantey Launches Scholarship to Support Future Entrepreneurs

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan DeLadurantey, a Wisconsin-based attorney and founder of DeLadurantey Law Office, LLC, has established a scholarship program for undergraduate and high school students pursuing a business degree in the United States. The Nathan DeLadurantey Scholarship for Entrepreneurs offers a one-time award of $1,000 to students who demonstrate passion, creativity, and problem-solving skills in the field of entrepreneurship.

To apply for the scholarship, students must be currently pursuing a business degree at a university in the United States or be a high school student with plans to attend university for a business degree. The scholarship will be awarded based on a creative essay of under 1000 words in response to the following prompt:

"Identify an industry in the world that you believe is in dire need of improvement, and explain how a new and innovative business idea could revolutionize this industry for the better."

Nathan DeLadurantey is looking for applicants who demonstrate a deep understanding of the challenges facing various industries and have a creative approach to problem-solving. He hopes that the scholarship will inspire and support future entrepreneurs to make a significant impact in the business world.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024. All eligible students are encouraged to apply.

About Nathan DeLadurantey:

Nathan DeLadurantey is a Wisconsin-based attorney and founder of DeLadurantey Law Office. With over a decade of experience in advocating for consumer rights and specializing in auto fraud law, lemon law, and consumer protection, Nathan has extensive experience in complex litigation and dispute resolution.

Nathan earned his law degree from Oak Brook School of Law and is admitted to practice in Wisconsin and the United States District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin. He is an active member of the National Association of Consumer Advocates. Nathan is also a sought-after speaker on auto fraud and lemon law topics and has been featured in various media outlets.

Throughout his career, Nathan DeLadurantey has successfully represented numerous clients in recovering compensation for consumer protection violations, including fraudulent sales practices and defective vehicles. He is dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal representation to individuals and families affected by auto fraud and other consumer issues.

Website: https://nathandeladuranteyscholarship.com

SOURCE Nathan DeLadurantey Scholarship