Wisconsin-Based Strauss Brands Announces New Focus and Partnership

News provided by

Strauss Brands

18 Oct, 2023, 11:32 ET

Veal and lamb lines of business planned divestiture
Expanded beef offerings planned with new partner 

FRANKLIN, Wis., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Brands is announcing that it has agreed in principle to sell its veal and lamb lines of business to an industry peer while partnering with a Texas-based producer to enhance its grass-fed, grass-finished beef offerings. Strauss is a third-generation family company with a rich 86-year history.

Veal and Lamb Divestiture
Strauss plans to sell its lamb and veal lines, enabling the company to focus on its top-line growth category – the rapidly growing grass-fed, grass-finished beef market. The transaction is expected to close in the next several weeks.

Catelli Brothers Family of Foods, a U.S. subsidiary of Canadian-based Preval AG, would acquire and shift Strauss veal and lamb production to its two US-based plants in Collingswood, NJ, and Sutton, Massachusetts. Catelli Brothers, like Strauss, is a recognized leader in specialized veal and lamb production and shares the same family commitment to ethical agriculture, customer service, and a focus on high-quality products. Catelli Brothers is part of North America's largest integrated producer of humanely raised veal.

Customer Transition
For current Strauss customers who would transition to Catelli Brothers:

  • Both companies expect a seamless move with the same level of service.
  • Strauss is confident that valued customers will be in excellent hands with the transition to Catelli Brothers.
  • Leaders from both companies will reach out to discuss transition details and timing.
  • Strauss will expand its beef product offerings, delivering even more variety and choice.

"We are proud to have made meaningful changes in how animals are raised and treated, becoming leaders in ethical agriculture and creating a positive and lasting impact in our industry," said Randy Strauss.

Beef Partnership
Strauss will partner with Texas-based Eddy Foods to expand beef product offerings under its Grass Rooted label. This partnership will strengthen both companies' business and operational synergies in this important and growing segment.

Eddy brings highly sought-after value-added capabilities to Strauss's premium domestic grass-fed grass-finished beef supply. These include ready-to-eat products across smoked sausage, sliced slow-smoked brisket, marinated, sauced, and shredded BBQ. Eddy also has a wide breadth of offerings in pork, chicken, and turkey. They operate over 500,000 square feet of processing space in two plants – Yoakum, Texas, and Greenwood, South Carolina – and distribute nationwide.

About Strauss Brands

Strauss Brands is a leading provider of high-quality, grass-fed, grass-finished, sustainably raised beef products and is committed to ethical agriculture and responsible business practices.

SOURCE Strauss Brands

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.