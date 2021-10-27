Wisconsin-Based Trucking Company Prioritizes Training for the Next Generation of Truckers

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service One Transportation, Inc. is providing training to a new generation of truck drivers to help ensure it has the workforce to respond to growing demand. Service One's driver finishing school offers real-world experience to drivers to help them get on the road faster.

Service One Transportation, Inc. Service One Transportation Trucking Jobs

Trucking plays a pivotal role in the U.S. economy. The American Trucking Associations reports that commercial trucking moves more than 72% of the county's freight. * And with the current supply chain shortage causing chaos throughout transportation and shipping industries, the demand for truck drivers has only grown.

But there are not enough drivers to meet current demand - the industry needs an additional 60,800 truck drivers immediately and it is estimated that will grow to more than 160,000 by 2028.**

The need for qualified drivers is only expected to increase as more companies look for alternatives to getting goods to customers amid supply chain challenges that have been exacerbated during the pandemic. The looming driver shortage led Service One to take action to build out a pipeline of qualified CDL truck drivers to help them meet demand.

The Service One Driver Finishing Program is designed to take driver training from the classroom to a more practical application, where students learn to safely manage transportation and driving situations under the guidance of seasoned drivers.

Service One provides a driver trainer to supervise students and provide feedback. As the driver in the finishing program gains experience and improves, they are exposed to more challenging driving situations until they are ready to take the wheel as a solo driver.

"As a transportation provider, we have a duty to provide inexperienced drivers with a means to gain real-world experience and help them become professional drivers with the skills and safety knowledge to efficiently and effectively move goods all over the country," said Mike Myszewski, Vice President of Service One Transportation, Inc. "At Service One, we have a vested interest in encouraging the next generation to pursue a career in truck driving."

One of Service One's drivers who joined the team about three years ago with very little driving experience is cited as proof of the program's success. After completing the training in Service One's finishing program, the driver has just received one of the company's newest trucks and has become a valuable and great runner for Service One, hauling loads from all over the country.

In addition to providing this training to inexperienced drivers, Service One also offers tuition reimbursement to drivers who qualify to help further support the next generation of truck drivers.

Given how much the U.S. economy relies on trucking to move goods, the CDL truck driver shortage could have profound consequences. Service One has been a leader in the trucking business for more than two decades and is committed to doing all it can to support the next generation of drivers and ensure the gap in drivers is addressed.

Service One CDL Truck Driving Job Opportunities

Service One is actively hiring value-driven, Class A CDL company drivers and owner-operators. The Wisconsin trucking company welcomes applicants from its home state and surrounding areas. Drivers can expect a safe, comfortable, and modern fleet of trucks; a top-notch, in-house maintenance team; and a full suite of benefits, including excellent per-mile earnings, paid vacations and holidays, and top-tier medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. For driver testimonials and details on Service One Transportation and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/class-a-cdl-truck-driver-jobs/ .

About Service One Transportation, Inc.

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety—from the Great West Casualty Company. For more information on Service One Transportation and its trucking, warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/ .

Sources:

*American Trucking Associations. Supply Chain Watch .

**American Trucking Associations. "ATA President and CEO Chris Spear went to Capitol Hill to deliver a blunt message to Congress about the dire condition of U.S. infrastructure."

Media Inquiries:

Dan Flagstad, Jr.

President

Service One Transportation, Inc.

https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/

(920) 467-4793

SOURCE Service One Transportation, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.serviceonetransportation.com

